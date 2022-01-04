Bayard girls hold back Alliance

Crite said that what the Alliance team does is force other teams to have to play because his team will play all four quarters without giving up. That is what they did Friday afternoon despite being down by 20 points several times, cutting the deficit to just 13 points after three quarters.

“They come out and will give us 110% all the time,” Crite said. “They are going to fight to the very end. What we talked about in the locker room after the game was that we did a lot of good things that we chipped away at the lead that they had at halftime. We also did some not-so-good things where we let them get hands on balls and get easy lay-ups on the other end. If we can eliminate some of those turnovers that they got some easy points on us, then we are right there in the game at the end.”

The difference in the contest was the first half, where Bayard outscored Alliance 16-7. Alliance did score first as Avah Steggall sank two free throws for a 2-0 lead and led 5-2 after an Amauri Browning 3-pointer. After that, though, Bayard went on a 13-0 run that was led by six points from Lexi Fiscus including a step-back 3-pointer and then moments later an old-fashioned 3-point play. Bayard led 16-7 after one.