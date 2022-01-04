Bayard girls hold back Alliance

BAYARD – The Bayard girl’s basketball closed out 2021 in an exciting fashion in using a strong first quarter on their way to a 51-36 win over Alliance on New Year’s Eve afternoon in Bayard.
Bayard head coach Zach Nesbitt said his team played well in picking up the win.
“I thought we did pretty good. Our turnovers were alright. We had some really good rebounds,” Nesbitt said. “We just had moments of lacking intensity. I would like to see our intensity be a little more steady throughout in the game.”
Nesbitt said the first quarter run and then the second quarter 8-0 run helped the Tigers open up the game.
“I thought we played a really strong first quarter and the second quarter we kind of lagged in a little bit,” he said. “The third quarter we might have lagged a little bit and the fourth quarter we were really up and down.”
Alliance head coach Stephen Crite said his team played tough defensively, and his squad is improving every game.
“We came out with a lot of energy, but we couldn’t find out how to put the ball in the hoop,” Crite said. “Hats off to Bayard; they have a lot of length and they got hands on balls to disrupt things we wanted to do. But, overall, we are still getting better. We are still working on trying to get better ourselves and we keep improving. It was a good game, and it was fun, and our girls executed fairly well.”
Crite said that what the Alliance team does is force other teams to have to play because his team will play all four quarters without giving up. That is what they did Friday afternoon despite being down by 20 points several times, cutting the deficit to just 13 points after three quarters.
“They come out and will give us 110% all the time,” Crite said. “They are going to fight to the very end. What we talked about in the locker room after the game was that we did a lot of good things that we chipped away at the lead that they had at halftime. We also did some not-so-good things where we let them get hands on balls and get easy lay-ups on the other end. If we can eliminate some of those turnovers that they got some easy points on us, then we are right there in the game at the end.”
The difference in the contest was the first half, where Bayard outscored Alliance 16-7. Alliance did score first as Avah Steggall sank two free throws for a 2-0 lead and led 5-2 after an Amauri Browning 3-pointer. After that, though, Bayard went on a 13-0 run that was led by six points from Lexi Fiscus including a step-back 3-pointer and then moments later an old-fashioned 3-point play. Bayard led 16-7 after one.
The Tigers opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run for a 22-7 lead. Alliance came back to score twice on a 3-pointer by Angie Davis and then two Davis free throws. Bayard followed with eight straight points and led 33-14 before Alliance’s Macey Seebohm nailed a three to end the half with Bayard up 33-17.
Alliance outscored Bayard 12-9 in the third period, but the Tigers doubled up the Bulldogs at 42-21 on three points from Fiscus and a bucket by Joslyn Hopkins. Alliance closed out the third period on an 8-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Bailey Stark. Bayard led 42-29.
The final quarter saw Bayard outscore Alliance 9-7 and the two teams traded buckets for the eight minutes before Bayard got the win 51-36.
Bayard was led by Fiscus with 19 points followed by Hopkins with 14.
Alliance didn’t have a player in double figures but had eight players find the scoring column. Davis led the way with eight points while Stark and Steggall each had six points.
Bayard will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Mitchell while Alliance hosts Burns, Wyoming, on Tuesday.
Alliance 7 10 12 7 – 36
Bayard 16 17 9 9 – 51
ALLIANCE
Angie Davis 8, Bailey Stark, 6, Avah Steggall 6, Amauri Browning 5, Jaelynne Clarke 4, Leyton Schnell 3, Macey Seebohm 2, Emma Wood 2.
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 19, Joslyn Hopkins 14, Scarlett Norman 6, Dani Harter 6, Kierra Miller 3, Tayley Streeks 2, Madi Oliverius 1.