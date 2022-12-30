Bearcat boys lose lead against Badgers in championship game

LEXINGTON — Foul trouble in the fourth quarter cost the Scottsbluff boys the championship Friday at the Lexington Holiday Tournament, losing to the Bennington Badgers 57-61.

The Bearcats had a 7-2 record after breaking their two-game losing streak against Lexington the day before. The Badgers were at 4-2.

The Bearcats took a three-point lead going into the second quarter.

Scottsbluff’s Kellon Harris was on fire in the second quarter, scoring 13 points and pushing the Bearcats ahead 33-26.

After the halftime break, the pressure of the full court press from the Badgers started to cause problems for the Bearcat offense. The Bearcats still led the game by five points as the third quarter ended.

Foul trouble caused the Bearcats to fumble their lead in the fourth quarter. Bennington made seven of 10 shots from the line.

Even with the key three-pointers put up by Bearcat Kaedon Patton during the fourth, it wasn’t enough to overcome the 23 points scored by Bennington.

Scottsbluff took home second place after losing 57-61.

Harris led the team with 17 points, Michael Mickey had 10, Patton had nine, Tate Talkington had nine, and Nate Kelley had nine.

The Bearcats face off against Waverly on the road on Friday, Jan. 6.

Scottsbluff 59, Lexington 38: On Thursday, Scottsbluff took off in the first quarter against the Lexington Minutemen, edging ahead 12-7.

The third quarter had the Minutemen struggling to keep up with the Bearcats’ fast-paced offense.

Scottsbluff headed into the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead.

“We did a better job in the second half with attacking the rim and getting some open shots. We started attacking their defense better and got them moving a little bit,” Bearcat coach Scott Gullion said.

Scottsbluff’s leading scorer was Kaedon Patton, who had with five three-pointers and 17 points. Tate Talkington had 11, Carter Reisig had 10, Nate Kelley had nine and Harris had six.

Jante Miller led the Minutemen with eight points. Isaiah Ellingson and Greysen Strauss had six, Kaden West and Cris Guerrero had five, Africa Reik had four and Dru Truax had three.