Bearcat girls defeat Bennington at Lex tourney

LEXINGTON — The Scottsbluff Bearcat girls basketball team defeated Bennington 55-47 Friday to win the championship of the Lexington Holiday Tournament.

It looked to be a tough game on both sides of the ball.

Both teams seemed to struggle getting their rhythm, as it was a low-scoring game going into halftime with the Badgers up 18-16.

Bearcat coach David Bollish said, “It was a slow start with two good teams coming off the holiday break.”

The second half started with back-and-forth scoring as the teams kept each other on their toes. The Bearcats took a 37-36 lead over the Badgers at the end of the third quarter.

With three and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 42. A switch in the Scottsbluff defense picked up the pressure against Bennington. A couple of Badger turnovers resulted in the Bearcats' picking up a five-point lead.

Turning up the heat for the Cats were Anna Kelley and Payton Burda, who hit some key three-pointers to edge away from Bennington. Scottsbluff hit nine three-pointers in the win.

“We had to work through some confidence, mental things, but they did a great job of it,” Bollish said. “They came out and made some big plays there at the end of the game. I’m just super proud of them. It was just a crazy, exciting, high level of girls basketball early in the year.”

Marly Laucomer led with 14 points, Burda and Kelley had 10, Paige Horn nine and Taryn Spady eight.

Scottsbluff 62,

Lexington 35

On Thursday, the Bearcat girls took an early lead against the Lexington Minutemaids and kept building to win 62-35.

The Minutemaids fell behind in the first quarter 27-6. The Bearcats were fast on offense, with senior Payton Burda putting up three huge three-pointers.

“We expected lots of pressure from Scottsbluff as they are a pretty athletic team,” Lexington coach Robb Koerting said. “We figured they would come out and try to get us to turn it over early, which they kind of did.”

In the second quarter, the Minutemaids picked up the pace on offense and held the Bearcats to nine points.

After the halftime break, the Maids moved to zone defense. Nonetheless, Scottsbluff pushed on to a 30-point lead during the third quarter.

The Bearcats put in some of their bench players during the second half.

“I thought that was a great opportunity for our youth to get some experience with our older kids,” Bollish said. “We have a really strong class of seniors, so we were able to mix and match there and get our future some experience.”

During the fourth quarter, the Bearcats kept their significant lead over the Maids and took the win 62-35.

Scoring for the Bearcats were Burda with 22, Noemi Gurrola with 14, Paige Horn with 10 and Lauren Philbrick with nine.

Lexington was led by Moulid with 11 points. Marissa Garcia had eight, Abby Allen had six and Miriam Tercero had six.

The Bearcats travel to Waverly on Friday, Jan. 6.