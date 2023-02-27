LEXINGTON — Playing in a district championship for a sixth year in a row, the Bridgeport boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a big and veteran-led Howells-Dodge squad Monday night

The Jaguars (20-6) put their size and experience to good use in pulling away for a 56-34 win in the Class D1-6 district final to secure a berth into next week’s state tournament in Lincoln.

Bridgeport, which advanced to the final with a thrilling win over Leyton in last week’s D1-12 sub-district, concluded its season with a final mark of 16-10.

The Bulldogs played right with the Jaguars for much of the opening quarter. A 3-pointer from Kolby Lussetto gave Bridgeport an early 5-2 lead before Howells-Dodge went on a 7-0 run to grab a 9-5 advantage midway through the period.

Bridgeport managed to close back within just two on Gage Nein’s jumper prior to the Jaguars later settling for a 15-9 lead at the end of the frame.

Back-to-back baskets from Nein kept Bridgeport within shouting distance down nine early in the second quarter, but Howell-Dodge slowly muscled its advantage up to double figures by halftime.

Lussetto’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 28-17 with just over a minute to play before Colton Klosen answered with a trey to give the Jaguars a 31-17 lead at the break.

Howells-Dodge used a 7-0 run to extend its advantage up to 18 midway through the third quarter.

Klosen’s third 3-pointer of the game capped the run.

Bridgeport didn’t roll over as the Bulldogs put together a 6-0 spurt to close back within 12 at 41-29 with two minutes to go in the third quarter. Consecutive baskets from Nein fueled the run.

However, that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Howells-Dodge took a 42-29 lead into the final quarter and quickly extended it up to 20 with five minutes to play.

Lussetto finished with a game-high 18 points for Bridgeport. Nein joined him in the double-figure scoring column with 12.

A trio of Jaguars scored in double figures. Lance Brester led the way with 15, Aiden Meyer had 14, and Andy Dominguez finished with 12.

Bridgeport welcomes back nearly its entire roster next season. Kason Loomis is the only Bulldog senior graduating.

Bridgeport (34):

Kolby Lussetto 18, Kason Loomis 2, Gage Nein 12, Nik Weibert 2.

Howells-Dodge (56):

Lance Brester 15, Aiden Meyer 14, Oscar Dominguez 2, Kellen Fiala 2, Colton Klosen 9, Andy Dominguez 12, Connor Kreikemeier 2.