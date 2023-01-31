Bridgeport girls basketball overcomes sluggish start to remain perfect on year

BRIDGEPORT — In action for the fourth time in seven days, the Bridgeport girls basketball team overcame a bit of sluggishness in claiming a 61-26 win over visiting Chase County on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Class C-1, improved to 18-0 with the victory. It also marked Bridgeport’s 30th consecutive regular-season win.

“It was not pretty,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “For whatever reason, our minds were not right and we didn’t play very well.”

After Chase County moved out to a 10-6 lead midway through the opening quarter, Bridgeport ended the frame with an 8-0 run to surge in front 14-10.

Freshman Ella Schluterbusch capped the spurt with a 3-pointer. The teams combined for five lead changes in the opening period.

Bridgeport extended its scoring run to 18-2 in the second quarter.

Four straight points from Olivia Loomis-Goltl pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to double figures midway through the frame.

Bridgeport limited the Longhorns to just four points in the quarter in building a 29-14 halftime lead.

Chase County continued to find the scoring difficult in the second half. The Bulldogs held the Longhorns to five points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth.

A 3-pointer from Brooklyn Mohrman and a bucket by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl extended Bridgeport’s advantage up over the 20-point mark before the Bulldogs settled for a 46-19 lead after three quarters.

Four Bulldogs managed to score in double figures. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the way with 16 points. She was followed by Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Mohrman with 15 each, while Schluterbusch finished with 11.

The Bulldogs converted 6 of their 13 free throws.

Bryn McNair paced Chase County (9-8) offensively with 14 points. The Longhorns were just 1-of-4 at the foul line.

Bridgeport now turns its attention to winning a second conference tournament championship this season.

After winning the South Platte Valley Association for a third straight year, the Bulldogs will be going for a 3-peat in the Western Trails Conference Tournament.

Play begins with first-round games on Thursday. Bridgeport, as the No. 1 seed, earned a bye into the semifinals on Friday at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Chase County 10 4 5 7 - 26

Bridgeport 14 15 17 15 - 61

Chase County (26)

Joce Cleverger 3, Karlie Anderson 2, Elizabeth Reeves 2, Olivia Spady 5, Bryn McNair 14.

Bridgeport (61)

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 15, Brooklyn Mohrman 15, Ella Schluterbusch 11, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16, Grace Dean 4.