 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bridgeport girls basketball overcomes sluggish start to remain perfect on year

  • 0
Bridgeport girls basketball overcomes sluggish start to remain perfect on year

Bridgeport’s Brooklyn Mohrman dribbles away from Chase County’s Landree McNair during a basketball game on Tuesday in Bridgeport. The Bulldogs earned a 61-26 win to improve to 18-0 on the season.

 Sarah Strawn/Bridgeport Newsblade

BRIDGEPORT — In action for the fourth time in seven days, the Bridgeport girls basketball team overcame a bit of sluggishness in claiming a 61-26 win over visiting Chase County on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Class C-1, improved to 18-0 with the victory. It also marked Bridgeport’s 30th consecutive regular-season win.

“It was not pretty,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “For whatever reason, our minds were not right and we didn’t play very well.”

After Chase County moved out to a 10-6 lead midway through the opening quarter, Bridgeport ended the frame with an 8-0 run to surge in front 14-10.

Freshman Ella Schluterbusch capped the spurt with a 3-pointer. The teams combined for five lead changes in the opening period.

Bridgeport extended its scoring run to 18-2 in the second quarter.

People are also reading…

Four straight points from Olivia Loomis-Goltl pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to double figures midway through the frame.

Bridgeport limited the Longhorns to just four points in the quarter in building a 29-14 halftime lead.

Chase County continued to find the scoring difficult in the second half. The Bulldogs held the Longhorns to five points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth.

A 3-pointer from Brooklyn Mohrman and a bucket by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl extended Bridgeport’s advantage up over the 20-point mark before the Bulldogs settled for a 46-19 lead after three quarters.

Four Bulldogs managed to score in double figures. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the way with 16 points. She was followed by Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Mohrman with 15 each, while Schluterbusch finished with 11.

The Bulldogs converted 6 of their 13 free throws.

Bryn McNair paced Chase County (9-8) offensively with 14 points. The Longhorns were just 1-of-4 at the foul line.

Bridgeport now turns its attention to winning a second conference tournament championship this season.

After winning the South Platte Valley Association for a third straight year, the Bulldogs will be going for a 3-peat in the Western Trails Conference Tournament.

Play begins with first-round games on Thursday. Bridgeport, as the No. 1 seed, earned a bye into the semifinals on Friday at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Chase County  10  4  5  7  -  26

Bridgeport  14  15  17  15  -  61

Chase County (26)

Joce Cleverger 3, Karlie Anderson 2, Elizabeth Reeves 2, Olivia Spady 5, Bryn McNair 14.

Bridgeport (61)

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 15, Brooklyn Mohrman 15, Ella Schluterbusch 11, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16, Grace Dean 4.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former MVP Parker to sign with champion Aces

Former MVP Parker to sign with champion Aces

Former MVP Candace Parker announced Saturday on social media she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Chicago Sky. She led Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021 and won the 2016 title playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. Parker adds to an already loaded lineup that includes reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, who also won the league's top award in 2020.

No. 6 Virginia holds off second-half surge by Syracuse

No. 6 Virginia holds off second-half surge by Syracuse

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62. Also No. 11 Texas beats No. 10 Baylor, and Texas Tech upsets No. 13 Iowa State.

It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

Rookie Chet Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. It doesn't make much sense, but the voting by NBA players for their own All-Star Game rarely does.

Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2

Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2

Purdue is this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. They were followed in the AP Top 25 by Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News