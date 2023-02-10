MORRILL — The Bridgeport basketball teams earned a road sweep over Morrill Friday night.

Ranked No. 1 in Class C-1, the Bulldog girls improved to 21-0 with an 85-26 victory. Bridgeport led 30-2 after the opening quarter and never looked back.

Brooklyn Mohrman led three Bulldogs in the double-figure scoring column with 22 points. Olivia Loomis-Goltl followed with 17 and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with 15. All three played only one half of action.

Brooklin Hess paced Morrill with 10 points. The Lions dropped to 9-10 with the loss.

Bridgeport also proved dominating in the boys’ contest, winning 81-30. The Bulldogs improved to 13-8 with the victory.

Gage Nein paced Bridgeport with 22 points and Kolby Lussetto added 21. The Bulldogs led 26-7 after the first quarter and held a 57-12 lead at halftime.

Cody Johnson led Morrill with nine points. The Lions dropped to 6-14.

Girls

Bridgeport (85)

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Brooklyn Mohrman 22, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Alexis Hill 3, Rilee Carrier 2, Mackenzie Liakos 9, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 15, Megan Cline 2, Grace Dean 6.

Morrill (26)

Avree Blair 2, Lexie Gibson 4, Kinzley Hess 3, Brooklin Hess 10, Brooklyn Brown 5, Katelyn Walker 2.

Boys

Bridgeport (81):

Kolby Lussetto 21, Kason Loomis 9, Zach Lussetto 2, Bohdi Dohse 8, Logan Metz 6, Holden Shultz 3, Gage Nein 22, Braeden Jimenez 3, Nik Weibert 3, Colton Carrier 4.

Morrill (30)

Wyler Fisher 4, Adrik Ayala 4, Ryder Green 2, Ashwin Pittman 6, Ryder Lind 3, Cody Johnson 9, Teige Whetham 2.