LINCOLN — The Bridgeport Bulldogs were tested, frustrated, outhustled and outplayed at times on Wednesday afternoon.

But they weren’t defeated.

Bridgeport was pushed into the final minutes of regulation by Lincoln Christian in a C1 state girls quarterfinal matchup but moved on with a 61-57 win that wasn’t settled until the final seconds.

“It’s just so hard to make corrections when it’s so loud right there,” said Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen of the atmosphere. “You don’t want to put yourself in that position, but we put ourselves there. We still had some girls step up in the fourth quarter and we were able to pull it out. That’s the most important thing.”

The Bulldogs, who improved to 25-0, seemingly finally had the Crusaders put away with a 60-54 lead late in regulation. But Lincoln Central’s Jessa Hueser hit a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left from a few steps behind the perimeter line.

Bridgeport then turned over the ball in its backcourt on the ensuing in-bounds pass, and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who finished with a team-high 18 points, fouled out as she made contact with Kenadee Ailes on an unsuccessful lay-up attempt.

Ailes missed both free-throw attempts and the Bulldogs held on to face Adams Central in a state semifinal on Friday.

Bridgeport had won its previous 24 games this season by an average of 41 points.

“We haven’t had close games this year, but we’ve had close games in the past,” Kuhlen said. “These girls have played a lot of basketball and a lot of close games in the summertime. This is the third trip to the state tournament for a lot of these girls, so it is not something new.”

Brooklyn Mohrman and Olivia Loomis-Goltl added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs. Mohrman had 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Loomis-Goltl picked up a defensive rebound and was fouled as she drove the floor for a successful basket.

Her free throw gave the Bulldogs a 54-49 lead with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left in regulation.

“It’s just about being aggressive,” the sophomore said of the play.

She said both teams exhibited that throughout the game.

“They are a great team,” Loomis-Goltl said of the Crusaders. “They really transitioned hard ... and we were just going at each other. It was an aggressive game. We are both pretty scrappy teams, I think.”

The Crusaders had individuals with big moments throughout the afternoon as well. Ailes finished with a game-high 22 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

“She rises to the challenge,” Crusaders coach Scott Klein said. “She heard all the talk about how good Ruthie was and I think she thought, ‘I’m going to show what I’ve got, too.’”

Lauren Swan and Jessa Hueser added 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Crusaders showed throughout the afternoon they weren’t going to go away quietly. Bridgeport jumped out to a 15-6 lead with 2:12 left in the first quarter and Lincoln Christian scored the final seven points of the frame.

The Crusaders took their first lead in the second quarter at 22-19 on a three-point play by Swan.

And the game was on from there. The Crusaders led 27-25 at the break, and there were two ties and five lead changes in the second half.

“Probably a lot of it was us,” Kuhlen said. “We couldn’t rebound. They probably took 20 more shots than we did in this game. It seemed like every time we made a defensive error and allowed someone to be open, (Lincoln Christian) made the shot. In high school basketball you don’t expect that make to happen every single time, but we were dealt a lesson and hopefully we learned a lot from today.”

Lincoln Christian (57):

Jessa Hueser 11, Mattea Kassebaum 4, Ashlynn Ailes 2, Annie Hueser 2, Lauren Swan 16, Kenadee Ailes 22.

Bridgeport (61):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 12, Brooklyn Mohrman 15, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Alexis Hill 1, Mackenzie Liakos 6, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 18.