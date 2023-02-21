DALTON — The Bridgeport and Leyton boys basketball teams advanced into the final of the NSAA D1-12 sub-district tournament after registering semifinal wins on Tuesday in Dalton.

Bridgeport, the second seed, turned back No. 3 Perkins County 54-43 in the third meeting of the season between the programs.

After the Plainsmen pulled within four with just over three minutes to play in regulation, the Bulldogs scored nine of the game’s final 11 points to seal the victory.

In the first semifinal matchup, top-seeded Leyton rolled to a 78-37 win over No. 4 Hemingford.

The Warriors quickly broke the contest wide open by going on a 20-2 run to start the second quarter.

Bridgeport (15-9) and Leyton (21-2) are scheduled to play for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In Tuesday’s second semifinal, Bridgeport never trailed against Perkins County. The Bulldogs led by as many as 13 points on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter, but the Plainsmen made one last run

After Perkins County pulled within 45-41, Bridgeport did the rest of its scoring from the free-throw line in the final three minutes of the contest.

The Bulldogs sank 9-of-11 free throws attempts during the stretch. Kolby Lussetto was 5-of-7 and Gage Nein finished 4-for-4.

Bridgeport won two close matchups against Perkins County during the regular season — 54-52 to open the year and also 51-50 on Jan. 19.

“It was our third time playing Perkins so both teams were very familiar with each other,” Bridgeport coach Sean Sterkel said. “We knew they were going to make some kind of a run at us in the second half, but our kids handled it well and executed. I was proud of our overall effort, our ability to rebound the ball, and to make free throws in the fourth quarter.”

Lussetto ended up with a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. Nein followed with 13, all in the second half.

Bridgeport held 10-point leads at halftime and after three quarters.

In Leyton’s victory over Hemingford in the first semifinal, four Warriors scored in double figures.

Cort Rummel poured in 22 points and Dillon Juelfs was right behind with 21. Also for Leyton, Justin Ernest finished with 14 points and Jonathan Kruse had 13.

Hemingford, which ended its season with a 11-12 record, was led in scoring by Darin Turek with 11 points.

The D1-12 final will mark the first meeting of the season between Bridgeport and Leyton.

Hemingford (37)

Darin Turek 11, Caiden Hill 8, Hunter Wyland 5, Cody Galles 2, Haas 3, Gavin Bell 8.

Leyton (78)

Alec Watchorn 4, Damyn Russ 2, Dillon Juelfs 21, Cort Rummel 22, Jakob Kruse 2, Jonathan Kruse 13, Justin Ernest 14.

Perkins County (43)

Blake Garner 8, Nolan Foster 3, Jackson Wykert 12, Landon Noyes 4, Dawson Tjaden 5, Ryder Potts 7, Colton Kroeker 4.

Bridgeport (54)

Kolby Lussetto 18, Kason Loomis 7, Bohdi Dohse 5, Logan Metz 6, Holden Shultz 3, Gage Nein 13, Colton Carrier 2.