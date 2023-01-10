Bridgeport registers wins over Burns

BURNS, Wyo. - A road trip across the border to Wyoming resulted in a pair of wins for the Bridgeport girls and boys basketball teams on Tuesday night in Burns.

The Bridgeport girls, ranked No. 1 in Class C-1, improved to 11-0 with a 78-35 win. The Bulldog boys made it a clean sweep for the visitors by exploding for a season-high 80 points in an 80-56 victory to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures in the Bridgeport boys’ win. Kason Loomis led all scorers with 20 points. Kolby Lussetto followed with 16, while Bohdi Dohse and Gage Nein both tallied 13 each.

Leading just 15-14 after the opening quarter, Bridgeport took charge by outscoring Burns 26-7 in the second eight minutes to build a 41-21 advantage at intermission. Lussetto scored 10 of his 16 in the second period. He ended the contest with four 3-pointers.

Bridgeport didn’t cool off much in the second half as the Bulldogs put up 23 more points in the third quarter to build a commanding 64-38 lead.

The Bulldogs finished the game connecting on eight triples. Bridgeport shot 12 of 20 at the free-throw line.

Burns was led in scoring by Cody Piasecki and Carter David with 14 points each.

The Bridgeport boys will be back in action on Friday when they host Kimball.

Much like has been the case all season, the Bridgeport girls started fast and were well in front by halftime. The Bulldogs led 26-2 after the opening eight minutes and enjoyed a 54-15 advantage at intermission.

Like the boys, four Bulldog girls also cracked the double-figure scoring column. Olivia Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 27 points. Mackenzie Liakos and Grace Dean both finished with 12 points each, while Brooklyn Mohrman had 11.

Liakos’ scoring total came on four 3-pointers. Mohrman and Loomis-Goltl both hit one trey.

Bridgeport finished the contest shooting 8 of 16 at the foul line.

Savannah Kirkbride paced Burns in scoring with eight points.

The Bridgeport girls will return to action on Saturday at Mitchell.

Girls

Bridgeport (11-0) 26 28 20 4 - 78

Burns (5-8) 2 13 9 11 - 35

BRIDGEPORT

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 27, Brooklyn Mohrman 11, Ella Schluterbusch 5, Alexis Hill 2, Mackenzie Liakos 12, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 5, Megan Cline 4, Grace Dean 12.

BURNS

Jordan Griess 6, Brooke Hansen 6, Isabella Laguna 4, Saria Eklund 2, Savannah Kirkbride 8, Daljit Kaur 7, Shiriah Eklund 2.

Boys

Bridgeport (5-4) 15 26 23 16 - 80

Burns (4-9) 14 7 17 18 - 56

BRIDGEPORT

Kolby Lussetto 16, Kason Loomis 20, Bohdi Dohse 13, Logan Metz 5, Holden Shultz 3, Gage Nein 13, Braeden Jimminez 2, Nik Weibert 5, Cole Leithead 2, Colton Carrier 1.

BURNS

Cody Piasecki 14, Carter David 14, Cody Hale 6, Jared Allen 7, Hegan Allen 2, Mason Medley 4, Ethan Norris 2, Angel Chavez 7.