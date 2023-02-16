CHADRON — The Chadron State men's basketball team will try and keep its winning ways going this weekend.

The Eagles visit Metro State on Friday and play at the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday. Chadron State has won eight consecutive games for the first time since the second half of the 2011-12 campaign and won 16 games for the first time since 1999-2000.

The women's game tips off both games of the basketball doubleheaders.

Chadron State has clinched a spot in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs and are coming off wins over New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State-Pueblo last weekend.

Chadron State is fifth in the conference standing and will conclude its regular-season schedule with home games against South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State on Feb 22 and 23.

By winning both games this weekend, the Eagles could be in position to host a first-round matchup for the postseason which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 28.

Chadron State has three players, all juniors who joined the Eagles after playing in Texas junior colleges last year, scoring in double figures.

Isaiah Wyatt is averaging 15.4 points per game, followed by Bryce Latimer and Josh Robinson at 14.5 and 13.1, respectively.

Wyatt leads the conference in 3-point shooting at 70-for-148 (47.3%). and Robinson is second in overall field goal percentage at 60.7%.