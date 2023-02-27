The Chadron State College men’s basketball team, which won its final two games of the regular season last week, heads into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s playoffs Tuesday to take on Colorado School of Mines.

The tipoff in Golden, Colorado, is set for 7:30 p.m.

It's the Eagles second game against Colorado Mines in Golden in the past10 days. The Orediggers won the Feb. 18 contest 78-74 for their 27th straight win. Mines enters the playoffs with an overall 24-4 record and an 18-4 RMAC log.

The Eagles beat South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State last week by the respective scores of 85-76 and 88-86.

Both games had plenty of drama.

With Mines’ Alejandro Rama sinking all six of his 3-point shots in the first 11 minutes, the Hardrockers took a 30-17 lead in the first game. Mines still led 44-39 at halftime and remained ahead until Chadron State’s Bryce Latimer nailed a 3-pointer that put the Eagles on top 66-65. That was the game’s only lead change.

Latimer would score 13 more points and finished with 43, tying him for fifth on CSC’s all-time list. The 5-foot-10 junior from Stone Mountain, Ga., was 13-of-19 from the field, including four-of-seven on 3-pointers, after he’d made just 10 treys previously.

The Hardrockers tried to stop him. He was fouled 10 times and was 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Wyatt also scored 15 points for CSC while both Rama and Brevin Walter had 24 for Mines.

Black Hills State came into Chadron with a 24-3 season record and 18-3 mark in the RMAC. The Yellow Jackets went on a 12-0 run to go ahead 29-18 midway in the first half, the Eagles responded with a 11-3 surge to cut the margin to 44-41 at halftime.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, when there were six ties and 13 lead changes. A dunk and a putback by CSC center Porter Anderson in the final 80 seconds gave the Eagles the lead for keeps.

Black Hills had a 3-point shot from out of the corner that barely went off the far side of the rim as the buzzer was about to sound.

Yellow Jackets’ All-American Joel Scott was the game’s top scorer with 29 points while Matt Ragsdale scored 18 and Adam Moussa 16. The hosts put five players in double-figures, led by Josh Robinson with 26 points, and both Wyatt and Anderson with 19 points.

The two wins gave the Eagles 10 victories in their last 11 games, a 19-9 season record and a 16-6 conference mark, good for fifth place. It’s the best record for a CSC men’s team since 1999-2000. The Eagles had lost four straight games in early January before catching fire..