Consolation bracket starts at Scottsbluff

For the second day of the Western Conference Tournament, the consolation bracket condensed at the SHS gym.

Going to the seventh place game in the girls bracket will be the Sterling Tigers after their 47-29 defeat at the hands of the Alliance Bulldogs.

Joining them will be the Arvada Bulldogs after they were beaten 90-17 by Gering. The Gering Bulldogs saw this game as opportunity to fix their mistakes from the previous day of play.

“We worked on things we needed to work on during this game. Our half-court defense and our zone a little bit, so we stayed in that for most of the night. Our big kids played really good early and in the second half, we challenged ourselves to play good half-court offense,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.

The afternoon started off with the boys of Gering taking on the Bulldogs of Arvada in a 67-51 victory for Gering. Like the girls team, Gering used this game as a major turnaround compared to the first night of play.