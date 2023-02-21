SIDNEY — The third time was the charm.

Scottsbluff, which lost twice to Sidney in the regular season, got a bit of payback on Tuesday with a 57-46 win over the Raiders in the NSAA girls basketball B-8 subdistrict championship game.

Paige Horne had 13 points to lead the Bearcats (20-5). whose only loss since late December was a 70-39 setback at Sidney on Feb. 4. Payton Burda and Anna Kelley both added 12 points, and Kelley was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Marly Laucomer and Taryn Spady both added nine points for the Bearcats. Scottsbluff outscored Sidney 12-2 over the final 4 minutes, 45 seconds after the Raiders had closed to within 45-44 of the Bearcats.

Reese Riddle had 19 points, including all nine for the Raiders in the fourth quarter. Jordan Denovellis added 12 points for Sidney (23-2), which had a 16-game winning streak snapped.

"Sidney's kind of taken it to us the whole season and it was good to come out of that matchup with a win," Bearcats interim coach Mike Burda said. "We knew that we were capable, but we also know that Sidney is a really tough matchup for us. I thought the main thing was that the girls wanted to play their role throughout the game.

"(The win) is a big confidence piece and I thought we played together as a team better tonight than we have in a long time," Burda said. "That's huge, especially at this time of the year."

The outcome has little effect on either program's overall postseason, however. Both teams were already all but guaranteed a spot in a district final game this weekend prior to the tipoff.

"I think both Scottsbluff and Sidney are worthy of being at the state tournament," Burda said.

The Bearcats opened in a 2-3 zone at the start and remained in the defensive system throughout the game.

"(The coaching staff) talked about that weeks ago," Burda said. "We thought that was going to be our approach because (Sidney) is so good against a man defense. We were just hoping they would miss (shots) and they were a little cold tonight so that helped."

The Raiders led 13-11 after the opening frame and of a back-and-forth first half. There were five lead changes in the second quarter. The last came as Payton Burda hit a 3-pointer with under two minutes left in the half to snap a 24-24 tie.

The Bearcats led 27-25 at the break, and extended their cushion to six points (36-30) in third quarter on a Paige Horne basket.

The Raiders went on a five-point run in the quarter to tie the game at 37-37, but the Bearcats scored the final six points of the frame. Taryn Spardy hit a key 3-pointer, and Burda had a basket at the buzzer to give Scottsbluff a 43-37 lead heading into the fourth.