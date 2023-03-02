LINCOLN — For the first time since 1984, the Sidney girls are a winner at the state basketball tournament, rallying in the fourth quarter to edge Beatrice 43-37 on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

One person glad that stat is now history: Raiders coach Tyler Shaw.

“I can’t wait for that not be in the paper. That’s the best part of this is, I don’t have to read that our last win was in 1980-whatever,” he said. “I’m pumped about that.”

Senior Reese Riddle scored a game-high 17 points, including two clutch free throws to tie, then give Sidney the lead at 38-37 with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining in regulation.

Sidney never relinquished the lead from there, sealing the game at the foul line with two more free throws by senior Rheagan Stanley — who finished with seven points — and three more for Riddle to officially start the celebration.

“Reese is an ultimate competitor and an even better human,” Shaw said. “She wanted to do well and I’m glad the rest of the state got to see her play.”

After leading 25-18 at halftime, Sidney was outscored 12-4 in the third quarter, trailing 30-29 after three.

Beatrice extended its lead to 34-29 early in the fourth before a 3 by Sidney junior Karsyn Leeling started the Red Raider rally.

Senior Riley Schwisow scored a team-high 15 for Beatrice, while Addison Hatcliff added eight.

The win secures the Raiders a place in Friday’s Class B semifinal, where undefeated Omaha Skutt Catholic (24-0) awaits. Tip-off is set for 2:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Skutt advanced by defeating Waverly 73-41 in their quarterfinal matchup Thursday.

The Raiders can now match or surpass their best finish ever, with a pair of Class B runner-up finishes in 1982 and 1984.

Beatrice (37):

Riley Schwisow 15, Addison Hatcliff 8, Kiera Busboom 5, Ellie Jurgens 4, Anna Gleason 3, Avery Barnard 2.

Sidney (43):

Reese Riddle 17, Rheagan Stanley 7, Payton Schrotberger 5, Jordan Denovellis 5, Karsyn leeling 4, Chloe Ahrens 3.