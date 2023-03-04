LINCOLN — Down by seven points and potentially the last eight minutes of the season, the Bulldogs came alive.

Bridgeport opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and a basket and continued that momentum to a 69-58 win over Malcolm in the Class C1 state girls basketball consolation game Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Northwest High School.

“It definitely was a heartbreaker yesterday,” Bulldogs senior Mackenzie Liakos said of a semifinal loss to Adams Central in overtime. “But we got to go out with a win and that’s something you can look on the positive side for. I’m just glad that I got to be with my girls one last time and get a win on top of that.”

Bulldogs junior Olivia Loomis-Goltl had a game-high 31 points – 19 of which came in the second half. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl added 12 points in the final game of her prep basketball career, and Ella Schluterbusch and Brooklyn Mohrman added eight and six points, respectively.

“This is the best game that Olivia has played in awhile,” Bulldogs coach Dave Kuhlen said. “It was really, really fun to watch. She’s a phenomenal offensive player and capable of going for 30 (points) every night. The cool thing is the start of the fourth quarter, Ella drills a (3-pointer), Mackenzie hit a big one in the quarter and Brooklyn had a couple big lay-ups too.”

Bridgeport (26-1) tied the program record for victories, which was set last season. The Bulldogs did it in one fewer game this year.

Eight of Schluterbusch’s points came in the fourth quarter, including two of Bridgeport’s 3-pointers. The Bulldogs outscored Malcolm 27-9 in the frame.

“We wanted (Bridgeport) to shoot from outside. They had to prove it,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “They missed a lot of (3-pointers) over the first three quarters and they finally got going. They hit those shots unfortunately and that’s what makes them such a tough team.

"At halftime we talked about the third quarter because that has been our trouble area all year," Klepper said. "I didn't think about the fourth quarter because we've finished games pretty well. We got through the third with the lead and then just kind of ran out of gas there. (Bridgeport) does that too you, that's their style. They full-court press you off a make or a miss and it gets to a lot of teams eventually. We needed a few more stops on defense but just couldn't get it today."

Halle Dolliver and Diamond Sedlak had 28 and 22 points, respectively, for the Clippers (22-7), who lost starting point guard Alyssa Fortik to a knee injury three minutes into Thursday’s state semifinal matchup with North Bend Central.

Sedlak scored 10 of her team’s 19 points in the third quarter as Malcolm took a 49-42 lead into the fourth.

Schluterbusch hit a 3-pointer on the Bulldogs’ opening possession of the fourth and the Bulldogs opened the quarter on a 14-4 run.

With Bridgeport holding a 56-54 lead, Liakos hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and seconds later, Olivia Loomis-Goltl was fouled on a successful lay-up. She also hit the ensuing free throw to give the Bulldos a 62-54 lead with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation.

“It was just like, ‘My team needs this right now.’,” Liakos said of her thought after taking the shot. “I stepped up and hit it but we all hit a bunch of big shots today.”

Malcolm would get the deficit no closer than three seconds the rest of the way.

“I was really happy with our effort today,” Klepper said. “You never know what to expect in these third-place games. They are a super competitive bunch so they weren’t going to give (Bridgeport) anything easy. I was really happy with the effort. We just couldn’t score enough points today.”

Malcolm (58):

Madison Schultz 4, Alanea Babb 2, Diamond Sedlak 22, Halle Dolliver 28, McKenna Powell 2.

Bridgeport (69):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 31, Brooklyn Mohrman 6, Ella Schluterbusch 8, MacKenzie Liakos 4, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 12, Grace Dean 8.