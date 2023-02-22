NORTH PLATTE — The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team scored 55 second-half points Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough.

North Platte Community College shot 52% from the field and raced to a 97-79 Region IX South subregion win over the Cougars.

WNCC had just two players in double figures. Biko Johnson and CJ Johnson both had 17 points.

Even with the loss, the Cougars control their own destiny in capturing the second seed in the South. They dropped to 6-5 in conference play and 15-13 overall. North Platte improved to 2-7 in conference and 12-13 overall.

WNCC is locked in hosting a first-round playoff game March 4, but what seed it will hold is still up for grabs. McCook is 5-5 in conference play; Lamar is fourth with a 5-7 mark, followed by Otero and Northeastern at 4-6.

WNCC wraps up the regular season Saturday at home against Northeastern Junior College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader. It will also be sophomore recognition night.

On Tuesday, North Platte jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Knights built leads of 25-8 and 37-16 in the first half.

The Knights led 50-24 at the break.

The second half was more competitive as WNCC outscored North Platte 55-47. North Platte's cushion reached 35 points in the second half.

The Cougars went on a 14-0 run to slice the deficit to 72-55 after back-to-back 3-pointers by CJ Johnson. Two free throws by North Platte stopped the Cougar run before WNCC scored seven straight points. That included a 3-pointer by Maurice Walker with 7:48 to play to cut the deficit to 74-62.

WNCC got to within 11 points on Zach O’Callaghan's two free throws. That was as close as the Cougars could get, however, as North Platte went on a 12-5 run.

WNCC shot just 39% from the field and 22-of-26 from the free-throw line.

WNCC (79):

Carl Thorpe 3, Daniel Bula 3, Enzo Clouvel-Urie 6, Maurice Walker 8, Zach O’Callaghan 7, Tristin Thomas 6, CJ Johnson 17, Dimitrije Nikolic 8, Biko Johnson 17, Ahmari Samuel 2, Stephen Ovia 2.

North Platte (97):

Davion Evans 16, Ramiah Adedigba 18, Kayden Crosby 9, Bruce Carpenter 32, Josh Townley-Thomas 12, Antwone Gonzales 10.