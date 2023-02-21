The Gering boys basketball team had three players in double figures and played a patient contest in the opening game of the Class B-8 subdistrict boys basketball tournament.

With the 59-47 win, Gering advances to play host Scottsbluff in the championship game Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. with the winner earning an automatic spot in the district final which would be played Monday or Tuesday.

Gering coach Rick Winkler said this it was a good team win and one that was needed after last week’s losses to North Platte and Scottsbluff.

“This was a big win and we needed a district win. I don’t think Gering won a district game in a while, maybe five or six years,” Winkler said. “It was a good thing to get a win in district play and also to just play well. Defensively we played pretty good. We tried to hold them under 50 (points).

"Our main goal was to start taking the lid off the basket and running some offense and getting the ball to go in," Winkler said. "We got that accomplished, too, so we will see what happens on Tuesday.”

Thursday’s contest will be the third time the two cross-river teams have played each other. The first time Gering registered the 64-54 win while Scottsbluff got revenge last weekend with a 77-40 victory.

What gave Gering the win Tuesday was a strong defense and putting together a separation late in the third quarter when the Bulldogs outscored Alliance 9-3, and then opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 48-31 with five minutes left in regulation

It was a low-scoring game between the two programs again.

“The last time we played them it was the same way,” Winkler said. “We built a lead and they kept fighting back and fighting back and we finally pulled that one out. This one was a little different as it was close most of the way until a little bit into the third and we started to pull away. We basically told them at halftime to keep working and doing what we are doing and playing defense like were.”

The other thing that stood out for Gering was several players hitting shots. Max Greeley led the way with 23 points, but a lot of his points came in the second half.

Uriah Ybarra and Kaden Bohnsack had huge nights with 12 points each while Eli Marez chipped in with six points.

“That is a dangerous team when you can have more than one or two makes shots,” Winkler said. “When you have a lot of them scoring, that means anybody can drive to the basket and put it in, or anybody can shoot from outside and that is what we strive for.”

Alliance kept the game within four points for much of the contest. Alliance had two in double digits with Taytom and Tristen Timbers scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The first quarter saw Alliance jump to a 4-3 lead but Gering retook the lead on a Greeley 3-pointer. Alliance got the Gering lead to 9-8 on a Kysen Walker 3-pointer, but Gering went up 14-8 on five points from Uriah Ybarra and led 14-10 after one period.

The second quarter was back-and-forth with Gering outscoring Alliance 10-9 and led 24-19 at halftime.

Gering started to widen the gap late in the third quarter.

Alliance sliced the deficit to 30-26 on a Taytom Timbers 3-pointer with 3:14 to play. Gering went on a 9-0 run that was started by a bucket by Jacob Van Anne and then seven points from Greeley to lead 39-29 after three.

Alliance hit the opening bucket of the fourth quarter to get to within eight, 39-31, but Gering went on a 9-0 lead on a Ybarra 3-pointer and four points from Greeley.

Eli Marez than hit two free throws for a 48-31 lead just three minutes into the final quarter and the Bulldogs closed out the game from there.

Alliance (47):

Tristen Timbers 10, Taytom Timbers 11, Kysen Walker 3, Kaeden Adams 7, Espen Lanik 3, Nicolas Waldron 13.

Gering (59):

Max Greeley 23, Eli Marez 6, Jacob Van Anne 2, Uriah Ybarra 12, Creighton Beals 3, Jackson Howard 1, Kaden Bohnsack 12.