LINCOLN — Leyton's stay at the NSAA girls basketball tournament was a short one, but the team feels it is only the beginning.

"I do,"Leyton caoch Jed Benish said after a 64-30 loss to Fall City Sacred Heart in a Class D2 state quaterfinal matchup Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. "I felt like this year we just needed to get down here and sew what it's like mostly. We haven't seen anything like this - either the game or the environment.

"When we pulled up this morning, one of the girls said. 'That can't be where we're playing. Can it?'," Benish said. "It's intimidating a little bit but I thought the girls handled it well."

The Warriors (16-6) down to just seven players with two team members injured, one all season and the other since early January. But the program, making its first state appearance in four decades, led twice in the first quarter - at 4-2 and 7-6. The latter came on a 3-pointer from xxx with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the frame.

But from there, the Irish (24-3), the defending state champions, took advantage of their experience and size advantage against a Leyton. The Warriors have no seniors and just one junior on the roster and no player over 5-foot-9 on the team.

Sophomore Zaili Benish was the team's top scorer coming into the season with 23.3 points per game this season. She led the Warriors with 19 points and Sydney Fortune added five points.

"(Sacred Heart) was the best defensive team we've ever played," Leyton sophomore Shawnee Gamble said. "They are just really fast and bigger than us, but I'm glad we got to experience it. I think it's made us 10 times better already."

The top-seeded Irish scored the final eight points of the quarter and pushed their lead to double digits in the second quarter.

Sacred Heart led 28-16 at the break.

"We turned the ball over a couple times and (Sacred Heart) turned them into points," Benish said. "We kind of shut down (offensively) a little bit after that. But that's why we're here, to learn from it. We're looking at it as a learning experience for next year."

The Irish increased their lead to more than 20 points in the third quarter and then opened the fourth on a 13-0 run.

Jessica Wertenberger had 13 points to lead a trio of Irish players in double figures. Jentry Lechtenberg and Olivia Eckhoff added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

"We had too many turnovers," Benish said. "We had 10 by the half and it wasn't what we're used to doing. We just haven't faced that kind of pressure defense and it just kind of got to us a little bit.

"I knew they were going to come in and overplay Zaili and that's what they did. They switched on every screen so it was hard to get open looks for Zaili and get her the ball out of our set offense. It kind of slowed us a little bit.

"I knew that was coming but we haven't seen that high-switching and high-hedging on the screens," he said. "It affected us."

Leyton (30)

Shawnee Gamble 2, Zaili Benish 19, Kaydence Haupt 2, Ella Haley 2, Sydney Fortune 5.

Sacred Heart (64):

Makinley Scholl 6, Avery Santo 4, Olivia Eckhoff 10, Sadie Tisdel 3, DeLanie Witt 9, Daycee Witt 1, Jentry Lechtenberg 12, Jessica Wertenberger 13, Macy Keller 6.