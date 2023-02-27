Bridgeport, Scottsbluff and Sidney are all familiar qualifiers for the NSAA state girls basketball tournament.

The three local programs have combined for 12 trips to Lincoln since 2017, and the trio are all part of the field for the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Lincoln and runs through Saturday.

Then there's Leyton.

The Warriors are making a return to the tournament four decades after the program's last trip. That 1983 squad fell to Arnold in an opening-round state matchup.

This run for Leyton (16-5) is a bit unexpected. The team has no seniors and just one juniors and knocked off Parkview Christian as a No. 13 seed in the Class D2-4 district final on Thursday.

"We're really small and fast and we got matched up with a tall team," Leyton coach Jed Benish said. "It just was a good matchup for us. We had a lot of advantages in it. This was the hope, I really thought (a playoff run) might be next year, but looking at how the subdistrict lined up, I felt we would have a shot."

Few likely are giving the Warriors much of one on Thursday morning in a state quarterfinal matchup against defending state champion Falls City Sacred Heart at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We've got a couple (players) who have moved in to the district, but for the most part, this little group of girls we've got have been playing together since they were second- and third-grade kids," Benish said. "They've always been small and quick, and I would say they like the underdog role.

"They get along and fight together," Benish said. "My assistant said, 'They love they have for each other is their super power. ' I thought that really sums them up."

Bridgeport, meanwhile, came into the season with high expectations. And the team has met each challenge so far on the journey to Lincoln.

The Bulldogs, who fell to Hastings St. Cecilia in the title game last year, enter Wednesday's C-1 quarterfinal matchup with Lincoln Christian with a 24-0 record.

The Bulldogs hope to win the program's first state championship will be tested in a competitive field that also includes North Bend Central and Adams Central, two programs that have a combined record of 49-2.

Scottsbluff and Sidney are two teams that hope to make some noise in the eight-team Class B bracket. Both programs are back in the tournament after falling short of a state trip last season.

"I think it motivated a lot of our players, especially our seniors, to put us in a position to make it (to state) again," Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. "They worked hard all season, got a good (playoff) seed and were able to do that."

The Raiders (24-2) and Bearcats (21-5) are on opposite sides of the bracket and a potential fourth meeting of the season would come in the state championship game. But the field also includes Skutt Catholic and Elkhorn North teams that are a combined 46-2.

"We want to go down there and play well," Shaw said. "We have a tough opponent to open with in Beatrice, a team that is really well-coached and disciplined. We want to go there and play our best If that means playing well and getting a win, great. If it means not getting one, I guess we can live with that. We just want to put out a good effort."

Scottsbluff has been really good, or almost perfect, over the second half of the season. The Bearcats, who open against York on Thursday, have just one loss since Dec. 17.

Scottsbluff maintained that edge even when David Bollish stepped down as coach just before the postseason began.

"The girls are mentally tough enough and close enough that they didn't let that rattle them," Bearcats interim coach Mike Burda said after Scottsbluff beat South Sioux City for the district title on Saturday. "It's been a couple tough weeks here but they were able to stay focused on basketball and I think that's what paid off."

And the hope it carries through this week.

"We're going (to state) to enjoy it but with a purpose," Burda said.

