BRIDGEPORT — For the fourth straight year, the Bridgeport girls basketball team is celebrating a sub-district championship.

But it wasn't the only milestone that came during the Bulldogs' 65-44 win over Chase County in the C1-12 final Thursday night.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 23-0, were led by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl’s 30 points. With her last made free throw in the fourth quarter, the senior reached the 2,000-point career scoring mark. She’s Bridgeport’s all-time leading scorer and is signed to play at the University of Colorado.

The Bulldogs needed most of Loomis-Goltl’s offensive output to hold off a hard-charging Chase County squad that battled the top-ranked team in C-1 tougher than about any other opponent this season.

With Bridgeport holding a 20-point advantage going into the fourth quarter, the Longhorns closed back within as few as 12 points with just four minutes to play. Chase County had a chance to get the deficit down into single digits after senior Bryn McNair converted consecutive three-point plays.

But the Longhorns would get no closer as Loomis-Goltl accounted for 13 of the Bulldogs’ points in the final period to help cement the victory.

Bridgeport opened the contest on a 9-0 run and held a 13-4 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl accounted for all of the Bulldogs’ scoring in the frame.

A running jumper from Mackenzie Liakos extended Bridgeport’s lead to as many as 13 in the second quarter before the Bulldogs settled for a 28-17 advantage at intermission.

The Bulldogs’ lead slowly increased as the third quarter played out. Freshman Ella Schluterbusch drained a 3-pointer to make it a 16-point lead. Bridgeport ended the period with a 44-24 cushion.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs as she finished with 13 points. Schluterbusch ended with nine.

McNair led Chase County in scoring with 24 points. The Longhorns ended their season with a final record of 14-9.

With the win, Bridgeport will now play in a district final on Feb. 24. The eight winners of the district finals will make up the field for the state tournament.

Bridgeport is seeking a third consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs were semifinalists in 2021 and reached the title game in 2022.

Chase County (44):

Joee Clevenger 2, Ali McNair 2, Peyton Owens 2, Liz Reeves 2, Landree McNair 9, Olivia Spady 3, Bryn McNair 24.

Bridgeport (65):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 13, Brooklyn Mohrman 5, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Rilee Carrier 1, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 30, Megan Cline 2.