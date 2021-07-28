Loomis-Goltl's hard work paying off with DI offers

Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl is the perfect example of hard work pays off.
The Bridgeport junior-to-be is already turning heads from NCAA Division I coaches during summer basketball after an outstanding sophomore season at Bridgeport that saw the 6-foot-2 post player register her 1,000th career point in the last game of the season at the state tournament.
“Being recruited at my age is really exciting for me and my family,” Loomis-Goltl said. “I first started the recruiting process when I was 15 at the beginning of my sophomore year, so it can be a bit overwhelming at times, but I am super grateful for all the relationships I have formed with coaches over the last few years.
“For me, the recruiting process has mostly been creating strong relationships with coaches, which I think is the most important part of choosing a school to compete at after high school. So, I make a lot of phone calls to coaches where we both try and get to know each other and build a personal relationship outside of basketball, as well as help me to learn about the program. Some of the best advice that I have been given about being recruited is to make a list of what is important to me in a school and stick to it when I am evaluating programs.”
She has not relaxed very much during the summer with playing games with her high school team and her Colorado AAU team out of Ft. Collins, the Northern Colorado Triple Threat. She also is playing with her high school team in volleyball games and working for Leisy K-Lawn.
“This summer, I’ve been playing basketball with my high school team in summer league and at multiple team camps and tournaments. I also play volleyball, so I’ve been attending league and volleyball open gym also,” she said. “I have been playing with an AAU team out of Fort Collins called Northern Colorado Triple Threat and so far this summer, we’ve played in exposure tournaments in Indianapolis and Chicago, at the USJN tournaments and the Nike Tournament of Champions. We’ll also play in the Rocky Mountain Showcase in Denver. These tournaments are just events where college coaches can see you play live and in person. Besides that, I work doing lawn care and landscaping work for Leisy K-Lawn and with the Handyman Service, where we mow and take care of the lawns of the elderly, disabled, or people who can’t afford it otherwise.”
With her work ethic, it is easy to see why Loomis-Goltl was one of the top players in the area the past two seasons. Loomis-Goltl also was named the Star-Herald All-region Girls Basketball Player of the Year earlier in July as a sophomore. So what will her next year’s entail. Loomis-Goltl is hungry for even more success.
“My goal for next season at Bridgeport is to bring home a state championship,” she said. “The team graduated one senior, Sydney Nein, who was invaluable, but she helped create a winning culture in us younger girls that will carry over to next season and the years after that. We fell short in the semi-finals last year, and every girl on our team is super hungry to be back to Pinnacle Bank Arena this next season.”
Bridgeport and Loomis-Goltl herself, had plenty of success.
Last year, the Bridgeport girls had a very successful season, finishing 24-5 and going 1-2 at the state tournament last March. Bridgeport opened with a 66-48 win over Lourdes Central Catholic before falling to Crofton 66-48 and then Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northwest 47-40 in the third-place game.
As a sophomore, Loomis-Goltl averaged 19.4 points a game, up from 17.6 points a game her freshman season. Loomis-Goltl scored 563 points last season and they all came either from the free throw line (235 points to be exact) or from the 2-point area. She has not attempted a 3-pointer in her two years of playing.
Loomis-Goltl also pulled down 234 rebounds last year with 43 steals, 116 blocked shots and 24 assists. For her 2-year career, she already has 230 blocks and 66 steals with 483 rebounds. Loomis-Goltl has scored 30 points in three games last year, including a season-best 31 points against Crawford and Southeast. She has scored 20 or more points in 22 games the last two seasons.
“The team had a really successful season this year,” she said. “As a team, we had an awesome season. We won the WTC Conference title, as well as the SPVA title for the first time in school history. We qualified for the state tournament and won our first round game against Lourdes Central Catholic. We ended up finishing fourth place at state, which was super cool to be able to represent Western Nebraska and prove to the rest of the state that we deserved to be playing at such a high level in Lincoln.
“Individually, I was named First Team All-State in Class C-2. I was the WTC Conference MVP and was the top vote-getter for all conference honors in the SPVA Conference. I also received Academic All-State Honors. In our last game at the state tournament, I reached my 1000th career point. I also broke the individual season scoring record with 563 points.”
The sky is the limit for next year for Bridgeport, especially since the opposition will have to put up with the 1-2 punch of Ruthie and her younger sister Olivia for at least another two years. Loomis-Goltl said her and her sister complement each other perfectly on the court.
“It’s really cool to have my sister on the team with me. I think our playing styles complement each other, especially because we have grown up playing against each other,” she said. “Olivia and I have played 1-on-1 since we were old enough to play basketball, so now that we are on the same team, we can anticipate the move or play the other is going to make because we are so used to having to anticipate that move when we play against each other at home or in the gym in 1-on-1 games. The competition between us can get a little heated sometimes when we’re playing at home, so a lot of times our games end in a draw before a fight can break out. But, playing against each other has also sharpened our individual skills because it has forced me to become more comfortable defending a guard with a very good handle on the ball, and it has forced Olivia to defend a taller, more physical player in myself.”