Muhr leads Alliance in win over Bayard

“It was a heck of a game,” Simons said. “I thought we came out, and all week we have been working on just some fundamental stuff and I thought we came out and executed well. We worked the ball inside out, and I thought we stuck to our game plan. They played a heck of a game.”

The Bayard players played tough throughout, and Simons said that is all you can ask.

“The effort of our boys was good. We had a couple boys that were sick and gutted it out (Friday),” Simons said. “We are proud of the effort they put in tonight.”

A big key for the Alliance win was two big scoring runs in the second and fourth quarter that helped the Bulldogs get some separation from the Tigers.

“We could have put it away early, but to their credit they forced a couple turnovers and cut it back to six,” Baker said. “Those two runs were the difference.”

Simons said he agreed that those two runs in the second and fourth were huge.

“Right there in the fourth they stretched it to 10 or 12 points. We call a timeout and in the huddle we let our leaders talk in there, and they got themselves pumped up and came back out and got it to within three.”