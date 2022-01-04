Muhr leads Alliance in win over Bayard

BAYARD – It was a New Year’s Eve exclusive, and the Alliance boys' basketball team held off a late rally from Bayard to earn a 53-48 win Friday afternoon behind a 30-point scoring effort from Kellen Muhr.
Alliance coach Michael Baker said his team played well and got the runs they needed in picking up the win.
“It was a really gut-check win. It was our third game in four days. We came out flat. After falling behind 8-0, we did a nice job to get a halftime lead,” Baker said. “You have to give them a lot of credit. They came out and played hard and forced us into a lot of turnovers and uncharacteristic mistakes. Our seniors played like seniors. All three of them made a lot of nice plays there, and we found a way to win an ugly game.”
Baker said that they played in a holiday tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the game on Friday was the third in four days. But, Baker said, that is no excuse.
“The guys were kind of weary from a trip to Albion, which is no excuse,” he said. “Our guys have to be ready to play, and I am glad that we got a win, and we get to start playing some home games now after Christmas. I am looking forward to that.”
Bayard coach Mike Simons said his team also played well in a contest that was competitive through all four quarters.
“It was a heck of a game,” Simons said. “I thought we came out, and all week we have been working on just some fundamental stuff and I thought we came out and executed well. We worked the ball inside out, and I thought we stuck to our game plan. They played a heck of a game.”
The Bayard players played tough throughout, and Simons said that is all you can ask.
“The effort of our boys was good. We had a couple boys that were sick and gutted it out (Friday),” Simons said. “We are proud of the effort they put in tonight.”
A big key for the Alliance win was two big scoring runs in the second and fourth quarter that helped the Bulldogs get some separation from the Tigers.
“We could have put it away early, but to their credit they forced a couple turnovers and cut it back to six,” Baker said. “Those two runs were the difference.”
Simons said he agreed that those two runs in the second and fourth were huge.
“Right there in the fourth they stretched it to 10 or 12 points. We call a timeout and in the huddle we let our leaders talk in there, and they got themselves pumped up and came back out and got it to within three.”
The first run came at the start of the second quarter. Bayard held a 16-11 lead after a bucket by Trystan Muhr. Alliance came back with a 9-0 run to grab a 20-16 lead that was led by the play of Kellen Muhr and Nic Waldron. Waldron started the run with a bucket and then Muhr had five straight points. Waldron finished off the run with an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.
Bayard came back to grab a 24-23 lead on a mini 5-0 run on a bucket by Ben Sauer, but Alliance took a 29-27 lead at halftime on a Muhr bucket.
The third quarter was back and forth as Bayard outscored Alliance 11-10. Alliance held a 36-32 lead on two Muhr free throws only to watch Bayard come back to tie the game at 36 on a bucket by Garret Hopkins. Alliance came back with Muhr getting an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 39-36 lead. The Bulldogs led 39-38 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Alliance put together another big run to open the eight-minute period for a 48-38 lead. Alliance held Bayard scoreless for the first four minutes of the quarter. Bayard finally stopped their scoreless streak on a bucket by Trent Marquez with 4:03 to play. The Tigers then cut the deficit to 48-44 on a bucket by Hopkins with 2 minutes to play.
Alliance went into a slow-down game, and Muhr hit 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to get the win.
Muhr led Alliance with 30 points, including going 11-of-16 from the charity stripe. Waldron also hit double digits with 13 points.
Bayard was led by Marquez with 16, followed by Sauer with 14 and Hopkins with 11.
Alliance will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Burns, Wyoming, while Bayard will travel to Mitchell on Tuesday.