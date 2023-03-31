Scottsbluff High School didn’t have to search too far to find the right fit for its girls basketball program.

Hattie Burford, a former Bearcats player and current assistant, was named the coach of the team on Friday, four weeks after Scottsbluff’s season finished in a Class B state quarterfinal.

“I’m super invested in the program and I am just excited to give back to these girls — hopefully the same experience my coaches gave me,” Burford said in a phone interview prior to a middle school track practice. “I talked to (the players) today and I just told them how excited I was and that I was looking forward to working with them.”

Burford, a 2011 Scottsbluff graduate, was a three-sport prep athlete and a three-year starter with the Chadron State College women’s basketball team. She takes over the program from Mike Burda, who finished this season as the interim coach after Dave Bollish stepped down a week before the Bearcats were set to begin the postseason.

“I love these girls and they are a huge reason why I wanted to do this,” she said. “I think they’ve got a lot of potential and I’m just excited to work with them in a new role and see what we can do together.

Burford, who has been an assistant for the past seven years, said, “I told (the players) that even though my role is going to be different, I’m not going to change who I am and I’m still the same coach and person that I was before.”

There likely won’t be too many changes with the Bearcats system as well — at least at first.

“We’ve had a lot of success (with the systems) ... but I’m not married to anything,” Burford said. “I think changes are based on the kids that you’ve got, so that’s how we[re going to approach our system — year to year. Whatever is going to be the best fit for our team is what we’re going to build it on.

She said the team has a great foundation and any changes will be positive.

“It will be good and I’m just excited to see how the girls respond.”

She takes over a Bearcats program that graduates five seniors from this season but one with returning talent as well.

“We’ve got Paige (Horne) and Marly (Laucomer) back, and we’re also looking for people to step up and fill new roles,” Burford said. “I told (the players) when we met, ‘We have a really great opportunity because we did graduate five seniors.’ It gives us a chance to grow and form our own identity and culture.

“We had a lot of injured kids this year that we’re really looking forward to having back too.”

Burford is a physical education teacher and also works with the cross country program. Her father, Nabor, is a former wrestling coach at Scottsbluff and is a reason why she works with students now.

“I grew up around (coaching) and knew if I had a chance to coach, I could make an impact,” she said. “That was really appealing to me. I love kids and went into (education) because I want to reach them and teach them.”