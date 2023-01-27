Scottsbluff boys, girls basketball teams use fast starts to down Mitchell

The host Scottsbluff prep basketball team both had solid performances in wins over Mitchell on Thursday.

The Bearcats girls got balanced scoring from eight players, with just one in double figures (Paige Horne with 13 points) in a 42-22 win. The Scottsbluff boys then held Mitchell to just 10 first half points and had 11 players in the scoring column in a 71-33 victory.

Before each game, the Scottsbluff and Mitchell teams recognized the referees as part of NSAA Winter Officials Appreciation Week.

Bearcats girls coach Dave Bollish said his team’s quick start was a key.

“I thought that was our best job of coming out right off the bat and jumping out on teams,” Bollish said. “I thought we did a really good job of setting the tone early and got out and ran. I thought we were a little sloppy on not finishing stuff and not quite executing our defense like we practiced.

“But, I am happy for the girls, they are rolling. As an high school athlete, doing the work to get the opportunity to win is what it all about. I am happy for them but there is still a lot of stuff we have to clean up before we get Sidney here in 10 days or so.”

Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said he knew his team was in for a battle.

“I think right now we have a group that just needs to gel, a little bit. We are not gelling together very good,” Harvey said. “We have a big of some young ones and a few older ones. What I am preaching to the girls is we have to be competitive. I didn’t think the first half we played too competitive. The second half was a little better.”

Scottsbluff bolted out to a 17-4 first quarter lead.

The Bearcats led 10-0 on 3-pointers by Marly Laucomer and Anna Kelley. Mitchell scored their first points with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the opening period on a bucket by freshman Addy Bowlin.

The Bearcats led 24-11 at the break.

Horne led the Bearcats with 13 points followed by Kelley with six, and five each from Taryn Spady, Laucomer, and Gurrola.

Mitchell was led by Bowling with seven points while Keener had four.

Scottsbluff 71,

Mitchell 33

The Bearcats boys started strong as well

“I thought we did a lot of pretty good things,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “It is always nice to hit some shots and that helps. We have to attack the zone better. It was nice to get KP (Kaedon Patton) back and he hit a couple shots for us. I thought the guys played pretty well together on the offensive end sharing the basketball.”

“We played 11 guys in the first half and I thought those guys that came in that don’t always get a whole of minutes did a really good job of playing together and running their offense,” Gullion said. “Overall at the end I thought they did a pretty decent job. It is nice to get a lot of guys varsity experience and I was happy with what they did.”

Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said his team wasn’t ready from the start and he takes the blame for that.

“We did not play up to our potential tonight,” Gillen said. “I think anytime we play Scottsbluff, we are kind of beating ourselves before the tip, didn’t rotate very well on defense. I didn’t have the boys ready for what I needed them to do. The game plan is all on me and I think my boys played hard; we just weren’t in the right spots.”

The Bearcats led 6-0 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Kellon Harris and Michael Mickey. Mitchell came back to cut the lead to 6-4 on back-to-back buckets by Desmonde Smith and Jackson Mitchell.

Scottsbluff closed out the quarter on a 13-2 run, and led 36-10 at the break.

Scottsbluff was led by Mickey with 13 points followed by Carter Reisig with 10 and nine points each from Harris and Nate Kelley.

Mitchell was led by Anderson with 16 points while Smith had eight points.

Boys

Mitchell (33):

Desmonde Smith 8, Easton Anderson 16, Jackson Mitchell 2, Tucker Thomas 4, Waymond Banks 3.

Scottsbluff (71):

Carter Reisig 10, Kellon Harris 9, Caleb Swisher 6, Nate Kelley 9, Riley Schwarzkopf 3, Michael Mickey 13, Landon Amundsen 2, Tyson Klein 2, Rylee Meininger 5, Kaedon Patton 9, Max Howell 3.

Girls

Mitchell (22):

Emma Robbins 3, Grace Martin 3, Emily Esselstein 2, Anna Cheek 3, Addy Bowling 7, Kaitlyn Keener 4.

Scottsbluff (42)

Ruth Lively 1, Paige Horne 13, Shae Willats 3, Tayrn Spady 5, Anna Kelley 6, Noemi Gurrola 5, Payton Burda 4, Marly Laucomer 5.