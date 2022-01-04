Scottsbluff girls win, boys fall

The fourth quarter saw Avila open the final stanza with an offensive putback and the Bearcats led 60-45 after a Marly Laucomer three with 4:01 to play and then a bucket by Payton Burda. Anna Kelley closed out the game with four straight free throws for Scottsbluff’s 10th win of the season.

Avila led all scorers with 31 points. Avila had 21 at halftime. Burda also chipped in 14 points while Taryn Spady had four.

The boys’ contest was tight for the first few minutes between the two Top 10-ranked teams. Scottsbluff led 6-4, which was the Bearcats’ only lead of the contest. After that, Waverly scored nine straight to lead 13-6 and led 19-9 after one period.

The second quarter saw Waverly jump to a 23-9 lead and led 32-17 at halftime.

The second half was much better for the Bearcats as Kellon Harris lit it up. After only two points in the first half, Harris scored 21 second-half points to bring the Bearcats back into the contest.

Waverly led 39-21 before Harris scored eight straight, including two 3-pointers to bring Scottsbluff within 10 at 39-29. The Bearcats sliced the lead to six points at 41-35 on a 3-pointer from both Harris and Austin Thyne. Waverly led 44-35 after three periods.