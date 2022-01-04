Scottsbluff girls win, boys fall

WAVERLY – The Scottsbluff girls’ and boys’ basketball team traveled to Waverly for contests on Monday, and the two teams came away with different results.
Mariyah Avila scored 31 points, 17 of which came in the second quarter, as the No. 8 Scottsbluff girls registered a 64-48 win over South Sioux City in Waverly.
The boys’ contest was a battle of Top 10-ranked teams. The Bearcats entered the contest No. 4 in state (Omaha World Herald) and Waverly entered at No. 6. In the end, the Waverly Vikings earned a 69-58 win.
Both contests were competitive. The girls’ contest saw South Sioux City hold a 17-11 lead in the first quarter before Avila scored four points to close out the opening eight minutes. South Sioux City led 17-15.
The second quarter saw South Sioux City lead 24-20 before Avila heated up. The only senior on the Bearcat team scored eight straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to give Scottsbluff a 28-24 lead. After a three from South Sioux City, Scottsbluff closed out the half on a 10-1 run, including a 3-pointer by Avila to close the half and a 38-28 Bearcat lead at intermission.
The third quarter saw South Sioux City outscore Scottsbluff 13-12, but the two teams kept trading buckets as Scottsbluff led 50-41 after three.
The fourth quarter saw Avila open the final stanza with an offensive putback and the Bearcats led 60-45 after a Marly Laucomer three with 4:01 to play and then a bucket by Payton Burda. Anna Kelley closed out the game with four straight free throws for Scottsbluff’s 10th win of the season.
Avila led all scorers with 31 points. Avila had 21 at halftime. Burda also chipped in 14 points while Taryn Spady had four.
The boys’ contest was tight for the first few minutes between the two Top 10-ranked teams. Scottsbluff led 6-4, which was the Bearcats’ only lead of the contest. After that, Waverly scored nine straight to lead 13-6 and led 19-9 after one period.
The second quarter saw Waverly jump to a 23-9 lead and led 32-17 at halftime.
The second half was much better for the Bearcats as Kellon Harris lit it up. After only two points in the first half, Harris scored 21 second-half points to bring the Bearcats back into the contest.
Waverly led 39-21 before Harris scored eight straight, including two 3-pointers to bring Scottsbluff within 10 at 39-29. The Bearcats sliced the lead to six points at 41-35 on a 3-pointer from both Harris and Austin Thyne. Waverly led 44-35 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw both teams combine for 48 points. Waverly opened the fourth with five straight points to open up a 14-point lead, 49-35. Scottsbluff battled back and cut the lead to eight points at 56-48 on a Harris three. Moments later, Harris scored back-to-back buckets to bring Scottsbluff within six points, 58-52. That was as close as the Bearcats would get, falling for the third time this season 69-58.
Harris led all scorers with 23 points followed by Thyne with 13. Tate Talkington and Michael Mickey each had seven points.
Both Scottsbluff teams will be back in action Tuesday afternoon when they face Norris with the girls beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 2:30 p.m.
Girl’s Game
Scottsbluff (10-2) 15 23 12 14 – 64
South Sioux City 17 11 13 7 – 48
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 14, Paige Horne 3, Mariyah Avila 31, Taryn Spady 6, Tierra West 3, Anna Kelley 4, Marly Laucomer 3.
Boy’s Game
Scottsbluff (8-3) 9 8 18 23 – 58
Waverly (7-3) 19 13 12 25 – 69
SCOTTSBLUFF
Kellon Harris 23, Tyler Harre 6, Trevor Schwartz 2, Tate Talkington 7, Michael Mickey 7, Austin Thyne 13.