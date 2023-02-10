The Scottsbluff girls basketball team has two wins in the same amount of nights.

The Bearcats pulled away in the second half Friday to beat McCook 65-48 in the second of back-to-back games, and the team's final one on home court for the regular season .

"We don't really mind the second game. We condition I think as hard as anybody," Bearcats girls coach David Bollish said. "We don't worry too much about that. These kids get up and down and play basketball every day, so it's just another day."

The Scottsbluff boys bounced back from a tough loss on Thursday to edge the Bison 75-70 in the opening game of the night

The Bearcats girls (18-5) led 38-30 at the break, and then built a double-digit lead early in the second half that they maintained against a Bison team (8-13), which was coming off a loss to Gering on Thursday and struggled from the field over the final two quarters against the Bearcats.

Payton Burda led the Bearcats with 17 points and Paige Horne added nine points. Both Taryn Spady and Marly Laucomer chipped in with nine points.

Shawna Wilkinson had a team-high 14 points for the Bison, and Brooklyn Gillen added nine points.

"I thought we cleaned some things up (defensively) in the second half, and fatigue was probably a factor in (the shooting percentage)," Gullion said. "We went a little bit to a zone that forced (McCook) to take some shots they probably normally wouldn't take. "

Bollish's biggest takeawaway was appreciation for the five veterans on the Bearcats roster on Senior Night.

"The win's great, but for me, I was just trying to soak this in," Bollish said. "Those five seniors have been incredible pieces of our program. We would not be where we are without them. They take care of each other, they take care of their teammates.

Boys game

Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70: The Bearcats defense got the stops it needed in crunch time.

McCook's Evan Humphrey hit one of two free throw attempts to cut the Bearcats lead to 67-65 with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left in regulation. But the Bison (13-8) came up empty in five of their next six offensive possessions from there.

The drought allowed Scottsbluff to roll of six straight points and finally ended on Jacob Gomez-Wilson's basket (14-8) with 20.7 seconds left. McCook's Adam Dugger hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2.5 seconds left to bring the Bison to within three, but Nate Kelley was fouled after he caught a full-court pass and he sunk both attempts to put the game away.

"We came up with some big stops when we needed them," Bearcats coach Scott Gullion said.

Kelley finished with a game-high 26 points and was a trio of player in double figures for the Bearcats, who scored 47 points in the first half. Kellon Harris and Michael Mickey added 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Humphrey led four players in double figures with 21 points for McCook. Keegan Johnson, Adam Dugger and Mitchel Cole all finished with 10 points. The Bison had 11 3-pointers in the game, led by Humphrey with five.

"We needed to take away their 3-pointers and we didn't do a great job of it tonight," Gullion said. "We didn't get through screens very good and I thought we were just kind of a step slow (defensively). I didn't think our defense for the whole game was very good We let too many drives get past us, but we found a way. That's all that matters at this time of the year."

Boys

McCook (70):

Keegan Johnson 10, Adam Dugger 10, Mitchel Cole 10, Evan Humphrey 21, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 6, Beau Bieker 4, Brett Faker 9.

Scottsbluff (75):

Carter Reisig 3, Kellon Harris 20, Nate Kelley 26, Michael Mickey 17, Landon Amundsen 2, Tyson Klein 2, Kaedon Patton 5.

Girls

McCook (48):

Kennedy Walter 7, Brooklyn Gillen 9, Gracelyn Wiemers 4, Tori Honn 3, Paige Bortner 3, Joy Rippen 8, Shawna Wilkinson 14.

Scottsbluff (65):

Tierra West 2, Paige Horne 14, Shae Willats 5, Taryn Spady 9, Anna Kelley 5, Noemi Gurrola 4, Payton Burda 17, Marly Laucomer 9.