COZAD — The Sidney boys basketball team is headed to the NSAA state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The sixth-seeded Raiders held off a late rally to beat No. 11 Aurora 34-31 on Tuesday in the Class C1-6 district final. The Huskies missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds and the Raiders came up with the ball.

“We’ve been to four of these district finals and we finally got one,” Sidney coach Austin Lewis, who is in his seventh year with the program, said. “The senior class, there are six of them, are a phenomenal group and they deserve it.

The first half was exactly that.

Sidney’s Landon Riddle hit a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 22-18 lead at the break of the defensive struggle.

As for any adjustments discussed at halftime?

“We liked the offensive we started in the second quarter so we were going to stay with it,” Lewis said. “Our strategy (at the break) was just to stay focused going into the second half and continue to work hard on defense.”

The Raiders stretched their lead to six points early in the second half, but Aurora would not go away.

Sidney, which led 33-27 at the start of the fourth quarter, was able to make enough plays to earn the trip to Lincoln, however. Jaeden Dillehay led the Raiders with 11 points and Jacob Dowse had 10.

Isak Doty and Landon Riddle chipped in with six and five points, respectively.

“We knew it would be a grind-it-out game with the way Aurora plays,” Lewis said. “They are a defensive team and they like to play low-score games. We are a team that likes to run and to shoot a little bit and score more points. A focus of ours was to be able to play that long on defense and go down the other end (of the court) to get good scores.”