LINCOLN — Sidney's most successful season since 2016 ended Wednesday, falling to defending champions Ashland-Greenwood 52-28 in the Class C1 quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, the Raiders continued their steady improvement over the past four seasons, ending the season in their first state tournament appearance since 2016.

The journey has seen Sidney go from 3-20 during the 2019-20 campaign, then 12-12 and 17-10 before this year's breakthrough to Lincoln.

"I'm awful proud of our guys," Sidney coach Austin Lewis said. "The seniors have come a long way in four years."

The state-seasoned, No. 3-seeded Bluejays looked like a team chasing a second straight title, never trailing, while holding Sidney to just 11 points in the first three quarters.

The Bluejays' 6-foot-3 senior guard Brooks Kissinger led all scorers with 16 points, while Dane Jacobsen had 12 and Cougar Konzem added 11. Jaeden Dillehay scored a team-high 13 points and Isak Doty had 12 points.

Ashland-Greenwood advances to the C1 semifinals where they'll meet No. 2 seed Ogallala (27-0) on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Indians earned their way by defeating No. 7 Central City 67-46 in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday afternoon.

Sidney (28):

Jaeden Dillehay 13, Isak Doty 12, Keian Kaiser 2, Jacob Dowse 1.

Ashland-Greenwood (52):

Brooks Kissinger 16, Dane Jacobsen 12, Cougar Konzem 11, Dawson Thies 4, Cade Bridges 3, Drake Zimmerman 2, Ty Corey 2, Isaac Carson 2.

Ogallala 67, Central City 46: Ogallala runs a high-powered offense, and they showcased it early on.

The Indians scored 18 points in the first quarter, 10 of which came from junior post player Harrison Caskey. At halftime, Ogallala led 35-23.

Central City was unable to slow down the Indians’ offense and never cut the lead to double digits, as Ogallala won 67-46 to advance to Friday’s Class C1 state semifinal at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They just move and move and move and move,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said about Ogallala’s offense. “Nothing really affects them. I thought we hung in there for a while. They got so many shots in the paint. We’d get a stop, and they’d get an offensive rebound. That was kind of a killer for a while. Our kids' effort was awesome. Ogallala obviously has a great shot to win it all. Proud of my kids and congrats to them.”

Ogallala coach Andy Gillen credited the Indians’ state tournament experience last season, where they lost 56-43 to the eventual champion Ashland-Greenwood, for their fast start Wednesday.

“I just think we understood from last year when we played Ashland-Greenwood,” he said. “We got smacked early. We were just never able to recover, so it’s just really important that you come out and try to get yourself established in the type of game plan you want. We were fortunate to hit some shots early to get us going. The tempo was something we definitely wanted to push, and we did a good job of that.”

Ogallala runs a coach Bobby Knight motion offense, Gillen said. The Indians (27-0) had seven different players score, with shifty senior guard Jeron Gager leading the team with 22 points. That came with Ogallala not hitting a 3-pointer in the contest.

“Basically, our team revolves around two things, and what makes them special is how hard they play and how well they play together,” Gillen said. “We probably have the worst athletes at the state tournament here in Lincoln. We’re just a bunch of average athletes that have a really good skill level, and they understand we need everyone to play. Playing hard and playing together is just the recipe for what we do.”

Auburn 47, Wahoo 44: Auburn controlled the tempo, which was bad news for top-ranked Wahoo.

The eighth-seeded Bulldogs defeated the Class C1 No. 1 seed in a first-round game at the Devaney Center.

Auburn co-coach Jim Weeks, whose deliberate control game has led to three recent state titles for the Bulldogs, was at it again Wednesday. Wahoo's only lead was 11-10 early in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs led 8-7 after the opening period and 22-18 at halftime. A long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Maverick Binder gave Auburn that four-point advantage heading to the locker room.

Auburn led 30-27 after the third quarter and lived up to its Bulldogs nickname, doggedly hanging onto that lead the rest of the way. Wahoo got within two points several times but Auburn always responded.

The Bulldogs' final 12 points came from the free-throw line as Auburn converted 12 of 16.

Nixon Liguori scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including a free throw with 1.9 seconds left that put Auburn ahead 47-44. Wahoo went to the line one more time but came up empty.

​"They're a super team," Weeks said. "They played really hard but we were just warriors today."

Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45: Concordia advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in three years. The Mustangs will square off against the Auburn Bulldogs, who beat them in overtime of the state semifinals two years ago.

Quientan McCafferty had 18 points to lead Concordia. Carter Sunde and Elliott Wilson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Abran Scholting and Ben Brahmer had 20 and 18 points, respectively, for Pierce.

— This story includes material from Lee Enterprises staff reports.