SIDNEY — After missing out on a trip to Lincoln for the first time in five years last season, the Sidney girls basketball team is returning to the state tournament.

The Red Raiders rebounded nicely from a loss in last week’s subdistrict final to beat Alliance 45-27 in the B-3 district final on Saturday afternoon in Sidney.

Sidney, which improved to 24-2 and earned a No. 3 state seed, will open up against sixth-seeded Beatrice (17-4) in a first-round game on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The district final marked the third meeting of the season between the conference rivals. Sidney handled Alliance by large margins in both prior contests, but the Bulldogs managed to play right with the heavily favored Raiders for much of Saturday’s action.

Sidney held just an 11-9 lead after the opening eight minutes before the Bulldogs pulled even with a basket from Macey Seebohm as the second quarter began.

The Raiders had an immediate answer as Chloe Ahrens sank a 3-pointer to put Sidney ahead 14-11.

Sidney’s advantage managed to increase to seven at halftime. Karsyn Leeling’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Raiders a 22-15 advantage. Defensively, Sidney limited Alliance to just one field goal in the second period.

A pair of baskets from Jaelynne Clarke kept Alliance close in the third quarter before Sidney ended the frame with a 10-0 run to take a comfortable 35-21 lead. Five different Raider players scored during the spurt.

Sidney’s lead never dipped outside of double figures the rest of the way.

The closest Alliance would get was 10 points, but it was followed by a Rheagan Stanley 3-pointer. Stanley closed out Sidney’s scoring in the game with six straight made free throws.

The Raiders limited Alliance to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.

Stanley led Sidney offensively with 11 points. Leeling followed with nine and Kayla Westby added eight.

Clarke paced Alliance in scoring with nine points. Seebohm followed with six for the Bulldogs, who ended their season with a 12-12 record.

Sidney will be making its 17th appearance in the state tournament. Eight of those have been directed by current coach Tyler Shaw.

The Raiders will be looking to win a game at state for the first time since 1984. That was the last year the Sidney girls won a state championship.

Alliance (27):

Bailey Stark 4, Catherine Bryner 2, Jaelynne Clarke 9, Haylie Winter 3, Macey Seebohm 6, Ciara Hudson 3.

Sidney (45):

Karsyn Leeling 9, Rheagan Stanley 11, Chloe Ahrens 5, Reese Riddle 5, Kierra Schrader 1, Jordan Denovellis 4, Kayla Westby 8, Katie Ramsey 2.