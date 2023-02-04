SIDNEY — The Raiders demonstrated on Saturday afternoon why they are one of the top-ranked Class B girls teams in the state.

Reese Riddle scored a game-high 22 points to lead Sidney — the No. 3 team in this week's Omaha World-Herald state poll — to a 70-39 win over a red-hot Scottsbluff team.

Kayla Westby added 13 points for the Raiders (19-1), who have rolled off 12-straight victories. Sidney also beat Scottsbluff in the opening week of the season.

The loss snapped a dozen-game winning streak for the Bearcats (16-5). Paige Horne had a team-high 15 points for Scottbluff — the No. 7 team in Class B — before she fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Marly Lacoumer added seven points for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats boys rallied from a seven-point deficit at the break to beat Sidney 54-50. Scottsbluff hosts North Platte in a doubleheader Thursday, and Sidney hosts Chadron on Friday.

Scottsbluff scored eight of the first 10 points in the girls game, but the Raiders then scored nine straight points as part of a 17-4 run to close out the first quarter.

The Raiders carried that momentum into the second quarter and built a 24-point lead late in the half (39-15). The Bearcats scored the final four points of the quarter to head into the break down 20.

The Raiders extended that lead to 27 points in the third quarter, and the Bearcats never got closer than 18 points the rest of the way.

Scottsbluff 54, Sidney 50: Freshman Nate Kelley scored a game-high 20 points, nine of which came during the Bearcats' key third-quarter push.

Scottsbluff trailed by double digits in the first half, but scored the first eight points of the third quarter, which was part of a 14-2 lead. The Bearcats led 40-39 at the end of the third and held on for the win from there

It was the fourth straight victory for the Bearcats (13-7) and fifth in the past six games.

Sidney fell to 15-5.