Tigers split close games with Torrington

The Torrington Trailblazers traveled east across the state line to take on the Mitchell Tigers, and the teams would split the games, with the Mitchell girls losing to the Blazers 39-31, and in the Boys game, the Tigers came away with a 52-37 win.

The Blazers took an early lead in the girls game, jumping out to a 12-2 lead to start the game, and ending the first quarter with a 12-5 lead. Momentum would switch in the second quarter, with the Tigers out-scoring the Blazers 12-5, going into halftime tied at 17 all.

The Blazers commended themselves on being able to push hard when they needed to in order to stay ahead and earn the win.

“They played hard and pulled away when they needed to and played good defense when they needed to and almost held them under 30 points and that’s what we wanted to do, it wasn’t a very pretty win, but we’ll take it,” Torrington coach Chris Strampe said.

Although they kept the game close, the Tigers weren’t able to push past the Blazers.

“We just had to settle down and run our sets, we really weren’t running anything, they were putting some pressure on us and we were getting frustrated. We talked to the girls, we told them to settle down and run what we told them to run they would get some good looks,” Mitchell girls coach Shawn Harvey said. “We started settling in and running our offense and that’s when we started crawling back in.”

The Blazers built another lead, but were contested late in the game by another Tigers push that nearly brought the game back to the Tigers, although the Blazers were able to match the Tigers with each team scoring nine points in the final quarter of play.

“We talked to the girls, and we got to come out of the locker room in the third quarter. Our third quarters are not really good, so we got to come out of the locker room with more fire and intensity. I think that will help us build and so we won’t have to fight back in the fourth so hard,” Harvey said.

Leading the Blazers in scoring in the victory was Olive Osmere with 12 points, followed by Marissa Moorehouse with 11, Jaycee Hurley with 7, Madix McIntosh with 5, and Kalissa Teyes and Teryn Stokes each with 2.

For the Tigers, the leading scorer was Addy Bowlin with 11 points, followed by Grace Martin with 8, Dioncia Rodriguez with 5, Janay Wurdeman with 4, Anna Cheek with 2, and Kate Pieper with 1.

In the boys game, it was night and day for both teams, with the teams combining for eight total points in the first quarter, tied 4-4.

“We went through, and that was our focus, we wrote a number on the board that we wanted to hold them under, and it was 38 points. Because we’ve been struggling a little on defense. Those boys came out fired up, and they all did their job, they sold out on defense and that’s what made this game turn around like it did,” Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said.

The Trailblazers were able to match the Tigers defensively at first, but as the game went on, it became more of an offensive battle.

“Kudos to Mitchell, they came out and showed some really good pace defensively and we couldn’t get anything to fall. Defensively we have a few holes that we need to get figured out,” Torrington coach Logan Barker said.

After the four points they scored offensively in the first, the Tigers were able to heat up offensively, out-scoring the Blazers 20-13 in the second quarter.

“Our point guard, Dez Smith, he did a good phenomenal job controlling the tempo and getting us in our offense, and Easton Anderson, both those captains, really helped the team calm down and execute,” Gillen said.

The Tigers defense tightened in the third quarter once again with a 13-6 third quarter and a 15-14 fourth quarter and controlling the pace of the game.

“We’re not used to playing with the lead this year, we struggled a little bit, but thanks to my coaching staff keeping the kids calm down and a couple of timely timeouts helped calm us down and get to the free throw line and hit our free throws,” Gillen said.

Easton Anderson was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 25 points, and was followed by Jackson Mitchell with 9, Aiden Hoehn with 6, Craig Lemoine and Desmonde Smith with 4, and Tucker Thomas with 3.

The Tigers will have a day’s break before they are back in action hosting Bridgeport on Jan. 14, Torrington will play again on Friday, Jan. 20 when they travel to Wheatland.