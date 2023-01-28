WNCC men's, women's basketball teams remain perfect in subegional play

LAJUNTA, Colo. — Jayla Owen had eight 3-pointers and Bre Fowler hit two free throws with six seconds remaining as the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team remained unbeaten in South subregion play.

The Cougars (13-7) moved to 2-0 in conference play with with a 76-72 win over Otero College Friday

The WNCC men’s basketball team put three in double figures and also remained unbeaten in region play with a huge 79-74 against Otero College

The Cougar women trailed just twice in the game, both in the first quarter, and quietly kept the Rattlers at bat from retaking the lead with a gutsy performance.

Owen finished with 27 points was a 3-pointer short of tying a school record, said the team played well after the first quarter.

“The team played great after the first quarter. We started off a little slow in the first, but we were getting settled into the game,” Owen said. “Once we were warm and started to hit a couple of shots and move the ball around, the momentum picked up especially on defense.”

Defense was the key in the second quarter and much of the second half.

“Our defense and togetherness was the key to our win,” Owen said. “We also hit a lot of threes in the second half and got to the foul line a lot through the game.”

WNCC buried 10 3-pointers in the game and was 18-of-32 from the free-throw line for the game.

Otero made seven 3-pointersand hit 17-of-21 free throws

WNCC led by nine points on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter, the last time at 72-61 after Owen banked in a 3-pointer and Joseph nailed one of two free throws.

Otero came storming back as they sliced the lead to 73-69 and then just two points on a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds to play. Fowler was then fouled on the end-bound play and calmly buried both charity tosses for the 76-72 win.

Fowler and Mackenzie Joseph both had 12 points for the Cougars.

WNCC continued a road trip Saturday with a matchup against Trinidad, Colorado.

“Against Trinidad we have to come out strong right from the jump and play aggressive defense. We have to share the ball, be confident in ourselves and play 40 minutes of great basketball,” Owen said. “(Friday night) this team did great in the win. We stuck together throughout the game and that is what got us the win today. Jobs not done, though, we have another one to go win tomorrow (Saturday) versus Trinidad.”

WNCC 79,

Otero College 74

The Cougars moved to 11-7 on the year and 2-0 in the region with the win. WNCC faced a road matchup against Trinidad State College Trojans on Saturday

The Cougars only trailed three times in the contest and that was in the first three minutes of the game. Trailing 7-4, the Cougar men went on a 9-0 run behind a 3-pointer by Carl Thorpe and six points from Biko Johnson to lead 13-7.

Otero came back to tie the game at 16 and then 18, but never could get the lead. WNCC went up 24-18 on a Thorpe trey and a dunk. The game stayed close as the Rattlers sliced the lead down to one at 35-34, but the Cougars closed out the half on a 7-1 run to lead at halftime 42-35.

The Cougars went up by double digits at 50-40 on a CJ Johnson bucket and led by 12 at 56-44. That was when Otero went on a 9-0 run to slice the Cougar lead to just three points. During that four-minute span, WNCC went scoreless. Finally, with 7:19 to play in the contest, Biko Johnson made an old-fashioned 3-point play to up the score to 59-53.

That Johnson play refueled the Cougars as they went up by 10, 67-57 on a CJ Johnson bucket and led by 12 points, 73-61, with two minutes to play. Otero had a mini run, cutting the deficit to six points at 78-72, but Daniel Bula hit a key free throw with 20.5 seconds left to secure the win.

The Cougars shot 48% from the field with six 3-pointers. The Cougars were 23-of 38 from the free-throw line

Biko Johnson led the WNCC with 20 points. Thorpe and CJ Johnson added 19 and 10 points, respectively.