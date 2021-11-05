WNCC opens with 91-57 win over Adams State JV

ALAMOSA, Colo. – Biko Johnson scored 23 points and the Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 91-57 win over the Adams State Junior Varsity Friday in Alamosa, Colorado.

The Cougars were only up 14 at halftime, leading 47-33, but played strong defense in the second half, holding the Adams State JV team to just 24 points in the second half for their first win of the season.

WNCC made just five threes in the contest and didn’t shoot a lot of free throws either. The Cougars were 9 of 14 from the charity stripe.

WNCC had six players score in double digits. Freshman Biko Johnson of Carson, California, led the team with 23 points including three 3-pointers.

Them Koang and Carl Thorpe each had 14 points. Thorpe had a trey in the contest.

Dimitrije Nikolic finished with 11 points while Turumbil Zaki and Mamadou Sow each had 10 points in the contest. Zaki had a three while Sow was 2-for-4 from the free throw line.

Also for the Cougars, Rodney Sawyer had six points, Sayo Owolabi had three points with a three-pointer, and Jasiya DeOllos had two points.