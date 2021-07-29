WNCC players, coaches selected for NJCAA all-star game

Two Western Nebraska Community College players and one coach were selected to compete in this weekend’s NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star/Hall of Fame weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.
The all-star fame is made up of 40 of the top returning JUCO players that are returning for their sophomore year and the players will be divided into four teams.
Ale'Jah Douglas
WNCC representation in the all-star game will have NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American Ale’jah Douglas of Omaha, and Payton Fields, a wing player from El Paso, Texas, playing on one of the four teams.
WNCC assistant basketball coach Isaac Lu was one of the four coaches selected to coach one of the four teams this weekend. Lu’s team includes Douglas.
Douglas said this is an opportunity for her to play against and with some of the top players around the country.
“It means a lot to me that I was selected to play in the all-star game,” Douglas said, “because being that it’s another opportunity to play the game I love.”
Payton Fields
Douglas, who averaged 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists a year ago, will be on Team 3, which is coached by WNCC assistant Isaac Lu.
Fields, who averaged 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds a year ago, is on Team 2 of the all-star game.
Douglas’ goal at the all-star game is to just have fun because there are 38 other players there from colleges from over the United States.
“My goal is to have fun and enjoy the experience,” she said. “I don’t know other players that were selected, just know it’s in Atlanta and the games are on Friday and Saturday.”
The make-up of the all-star game/weekend will have Team 1 playing Team 2 at 11 a.m. MST and Team 3 and Team 4 playing at 1 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s action will pit the losers of Friday’s games playing at 8 a.m. MST and the winners playing at 10 a.m.
It should be good competition among the four teams, too.
Douglas said there are some good players there.
“The competition for me is to go out and see how good I can be,” she said. “I saw the list but don’t know who my teammates are but I believe it will be a fun experience.”
You can follow the action of the all-star games on Twitter at @2021JucoWTop40.