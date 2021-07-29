WNCC players, coaches selected for NJCAA all-star game

Douglas’ goal at the all-star game is to just have fun because there are 38 other players there from colleges from over the United States.

“My goal is to have fun and enjoy the experience,” she said. “I don’t know other players that were selected, just know it’s in Atlanta and the games are on Friday and Saturday.”

The make-up of the all-star game/weekend will have Team 1 playing Team 2 at 11 a.m. MST and Team 3 and Team 4 playing at 1 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s action will pit the losers of Friday’s games playing at 8 a.m. MST and the winners playing at 10 a.m.

It should be good competition among the four teams, too.

Douglas said there are some good players there.

“The competition for me is to go out and see how good I can be,” she said. “I saw the list but don’t know who my teammates are but I believe it will be a fun experience.”

You can follow the action of the all-star games on Twitter at @2021JucoWTop40.