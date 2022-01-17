WNCC women topple EWC for 17th win of season

TORRINGTON, Wyoming – The 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put four in double figures while burying 10 3-pointers in rolling to an 81-60 win over Eastern Wyoming College Sunday afternoon in Torrington, Wyoming.
The win was the Cougars' 12th straight win, and it was also their 12th straight to hold their opponent to under 70 points.
The Lancers entered the game with an eight-game winning streak under their belts.
Amani Brown, who led the team with 19 points, said the team did alright in getting their 17th win of the season to just one defeat.
“I feel the team played pretty well,” Brown said. “It is usually hard to play at EWC, but we beat the odds and came out with the win.”
The Cougars trailed just once in the contest at 19-18 early in the second half and used a strong second half where they outscored the Lancers 48-34 to get the win.
Martrice Brooks, who had 13 points off the bench, said the big difference in the two halves was energy.
“The differences in the second half was we came out with more energy,” she said. “We ran the floor more and we made extra passes and shots.”
The defense also played well once again, forcing 18 EWC turnovers. Shanti Henry, who finished with 12 points, said the defense is a big reason they are winning games.
“I think the defense is pretty good but we have a lot to work and improve on if we want to make a deep run at nationals,” she said.
Sunday afternoon showed just how deep the Cougars are. WNCC opened with an 8-0 run behind two buckets by Henry. After EWC sliced the lead to 8-6, the Cougars went back in front 14-11 on a Shayane Poirot bucket. WNCC led 18-13 on back-to-back Brooks and Poirot field goals to end the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Lancers take their first lead of the game on back-to-back 3-pointers from Ana Gascon and Mara Neira for a 19-16 lead. WNCC responded with a 10-0 run that saw Henry and Brown nail 3-pointers and Henry dishing the ball to a wide-open Isabel Cook for another bucket for a 28-19 lead. WNCC led at halftime 33-26.
The third quarter saw WNCC widen the lead, outscoring the Lancers 23-13. The Cougars pushed the lead to 38-26 on a Brown 3-pointer and a bucket by Ale’Jah Douglas. The Lancers cut the lead to 10 at 38-28, but the Cougars went on an 8-0 run for a 46-28 lead. WNCC stretched the lead to 21 points, 51-30 on an Ashley Panem 3-pointer and led after three quarters 56-39.
The Lancers had the deficit sliced to 17 points a couple of times, but really couldn’t make any further dent into the Cougars' lead. WNCC led 70-46 on a Henry bucket and a Panem 3-pointer and then traded buckets the rest of the way for the win.
WNCC shot 49% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc (10-of-23). EWC shot 42% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line (9-of-25).
Cougars also held a rebounding edge 33-28 as Aminata Zie had nine boards followed by five each from Brown, Brooks and Poirot.
WNCC had four in double figures led by Brown with 19 points including three 3-pointers. Panem had 16 points with four 3-pointers, while Brooks tallied 13 points. Henry finished with 12 points and two three.
EWC had just two in double figures. Mara Neira finished with 16 points off the bench including four 3-pointers. Rosa Revueltas had 13 points and three 3-pointers.
EWC, 10-7, will be back in action Wednesday when they host Western Wyoming Community College in a North Sub-region contest.
WNCC, 17-1, will have a couple days off before hosting a pair of South sub-region opponents when they face Lamar Community College Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and then rival Northeastern Junior College on Saturday at 2 p.m. Friday’s Lamar contest is WNCC alumni night where alumni get in free and will be recognized. It is also WNCC food pantry night in which donations to the college food pantry will be accepted. Saturday’s festivities include Phi Theta Kappa’s 60th anniversary celebration.
WNCC (17-1) 18 15 23 25 – 81
EWC (10-7) 13 13 13 21 – 60
WNCC
Amani Brown 19, Ashley Panem 16, Martrice Brooks 13, Shanti Henry 12, Aminata Zie 8, Ale’jah Douglas 7, Shayane Poirot 4, Isabelle Cook 2.
EWC
Mara Neira 16, Rosa Revueltas 13, Libbie Schaefer 8, Ana Gascon 7, Angela Lucio 6, Anna Soler 6, Janette Hanni 4,