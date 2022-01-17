WNCC women topple EWC for 17th win of season

The defense also played well once again, forcing 18 EWC turnovers. Shanti Henry, who finished with 12 points, said the defense is a big reason they are winning games.

“I think the defense is pretty good but we have a lot to work and improve on if we want to make a deep run at nationals,” she said.

Sunday afternoon showed just how deep the Cougars are. WNCC opened with an 8-0 run behind two buckets by Henry. After EWC sliced the lead to 8-6, the Cougars went back in front 14-11 on a Shayane Poirot bucket. WNCC led 18-13 on back-to-back Brooks and Poirot field goals to end the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Lancers take their first lead of the game on back-to-back 3-pointers from Ana Gascon and Mara Neira for a 19-16 lead. WNCC responded with a 10-0 run that saw Henry and Brown nail 3-pointers and Henry dishing the ball to a wide-open Isabel Cook for another bucket for a 28-19 lead. WNCC led at halftime 33-26.