Bayard girls, boys qualify for state cross country

BRIDGEPORT — The Bayard girls and boys cross country teams both earned a spot at state with top three finishes as the Class D-6 district meet on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The girls team claimed the district title with 20 points led by Laisha Garza’s ninth place finish with a time of 22:41.84. The Tigers’ Cambree Schmaltz finsihed two spots behind her at 11 with a time of 22:47.51.

Bayard cross country coach Candace Ehler said the girls team district title was one of their best meets of the season.

“We were sitting in fifth coming into (the district meet),” she said. “Winning the whole thing was definitely a surprise. They surprised me last week when we won conference. so I should have known better.”

She said it shouldn’t have been a surprise because her team works to get better at each meet.

“They’ve always worked hard. They’re just the kind of girls who know when it’s time to kick it in, and what the end goal is. We’ve talked about that since the beginning of the season. It’s what we were aiming for — another trip to state. From the middle of summer when we had our camp, they’ve had their eyes on qualifying.”

Ehler said she wasn’t sure when the boys last qualified for state.