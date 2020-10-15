Bayard girls, boys qualify for state cross country

BRIDGEPORT — The Bayard girls and boys cross country teams both earned a spot at state with top three finishes as the Class D-6 district meet on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The girls team claimed the district title with 20 points led by Laisha Garza’s ninth place finish with a time of 22:41.84. The Tigers’ Cambree Schmaltz finsihed two spots behind her at 11 with a time of 22:47.51.
Bayard cross country coach Candace Ehler said the girls team district title was one of their best meets of the season.
“We were sitting in fifth coming into (the district meet),” she said. “Winning the whole thing was definitely a surprise. They surprised me last week when we won conference. so I should have known better.”
She said it shouldn’t have been a surprise because her team works to get better at each meet.
“They’ve always worked hard. They’re just the kind of girls who know when it’s time to kick it in, and what the end goal is. We’ve talked about that since the beginning of the season. It’s what we were aiming for — another trip to state. From the middle of summer when we had our camp, they’ve had their eyes on qualifying.”
Ehler said she wasn’t sure when the boys last qualified for state.
“This is the first time that I’ve ever taken an entire (boys) team to state. This is my seventh year (as Bayard’s coach),” she said.
Daemon Avilez paced the Tigers with a seventh place finish with a time of 18:41.03
Ehler said the boys have consistently gotten better all season.
“They’ve gotten stronger with each meet. We even had a kid who had to quarantine for two weeks. He came back after his quarantine and took two minutes off of his time,” she said. “They’re all heart. They knew what needed to be done coming into today.”
Ehler said the weather was in the Tigers favor.
“They like to run when it’s cold,” she said. “That definitely helped today. They’ve gotten tougher every meet. I have a lot of freshman, so that’s a great place to be.”
The Bridgeport and Hemingord girls also qualified for the state meet. Bridgeport finished second boosted by a second-place finish by Sarah Lang, who ran the course in 21:11.44. Hemingford finished third led by Carlye Kresl. Kresl took eighth with a time of 22:39.01.
Individually, Morrill’s Paityn Homan qualified for state after ending third with a time of 21:12.99. Kimball’s Chantel Malson took 12th with a time of 22:41.65.
Garden County took the boys title with 9 points claiming the third through sixth spots. Michael Christiansen took third at 18:14.02, Nate Billey ran a 18:33.25 for fourth, Zeke Christiansen ended in fifth at 18:38.92 and Gunner Roberson claimed sixth at 18:39.29.
Morrill’s Luke Ott took 12th for a spot in the state meet, and Kimball’s Matthew Johnson ran a 19:10.80 for 14th.
Girls Top 15
1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:04.85; 2, Sarah Lang, Bridgeport, 21:11.44; 3, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 21:12.00; 4, Josey French, Mullen, 21:35.41; 5, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 21:38.78; 6, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 21:54.09; 7, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 22:27.19; 8, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 22:39.01; 9, Laisha Garza, Baayrd, 22:41.84; 10, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 22:47.51; 11, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 22:47.51; 12, Chantel Mason, Kimball, 22:51.65; 13, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 22:58.09; 14, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 23:02.34; 15, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 23:05.63.
Girls Team Standings
1, Bayard, 20; 2, Bridgeport, 24; 3, Hemingford, 32; 4, Sutherland, 33; 5, Banner County, 41; 6, Hitchock County, 48; 7, Cody-Kilgore, 55.
Boys Top 15
1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:17.08; 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 17:57.65; 3, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 18:14.02; 4, Nate Billey, Garden County, 18:33.24; 5, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 18:38.92; 6, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 18:39.29; 7, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 18:41.03; 8, Hayden Jennings, Mullen, 18:41.79; 9, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 18:42.81; 10, Damin Luidke, Paxton, 18:49.42; 11, Cheve Lutz, DCS Tigers, 18:51.15; 12, Luke Ott, Morrill, 18:51.75; 13, Hunter Miller, Bayard, 18:51.75; 14, Matthew Johnson, Kimball, 19:10.80; 15, Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 19:28.22.
