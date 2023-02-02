BAYARD — The Bayard girls and Kimball boys basketball teams both had decisive performances to open Western Trails Conference tournament play on Thursday.

Bayard (14-4) used its overall size and length to roll into the second round of the tournament with a 59-11 win over Hemingford.

Kimball moved on with a 73-29 victory over Bayard.

The Tigers girls led 18-4 after the first quarter and 35-6 at the break.

Bayard got a balanced-scoring performance with four players in double figures. Scarlett Norman led the way with 14 points. Dani Harter added 11 on the night.

Bayard faces Gordon-Rushville (13-2) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Western Nebraska Community College. It’s the second meeting between the programs in less than a month. Gordon-Rushville beat Bayard 55-32 on Jan. 7.

Hemingford was led by Kamboree Walker with eight points, while Baily Sellman added three points.

Hemingford is off until Tuesday when they host Morrill (8-8).

Kimball 73,Bayard 29: The Longhorns (6-11) got some payback from a season-opening 68-58 loss to Bayard.

The Tigers opened the game with a 5-0 run, but Kimball answered with a 13-point run of its own to lead 17-8 after the first quarter.

Kimball pushed the lead to 15 points in the second quarter before Bayard called a timeout to try and stop the momentum.

The Longhorns knocked down five 3-pointers in the half.

Kimball outscored the Tigers 28-11 in the quarter and took a 45-19 lead into the break.

The Longhorns opened the second half by scoring the first 14 points. Bayard ended its scoreless drought on a layup with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the quarter.

Kimball stretched its cushion to 40 points in the second half as both teams went to the bench to finish the game out.

The Longhorns were guided by Brandon Paxton’s game-high 21 points. Kyler Lushe added 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Kimball faces Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a second-round WTC matchup.

Bayard was paced by Karter Winter’s seven points, while Trent Marquez added six.