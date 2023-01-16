Bayard girls start strong against Banner County, move on to MAC second round

The Bayard girls basketball team rolled into the second round of the MAC tournament Monday with a 73-7 win over Banner County.

Bayard, which has won four straight games, had 11 different players get in the scoring column with Scarlett Norman and Kierra Miller leading the way with 10 each.

The Tigers (10-3) face South Platte on Thursday night in Bridgeport in the second round of the MAC tournament. The teams are also scheduled to play on Jan. 24 in a regular-season matchup in South Platte.

South Platte (9-4) downed Creek Valley 75-22 in an opening-round game on Monday.

The Bobcats, who have won seven straight games, will be off until Saturday when they play in the consolation game in Bridgeport.

Bayard (10-3) scored the first 33 points of the game, led by Dani Harter who knocked down two early 3-pointers.

Banner County (0-12) kept playing strong and was able to knock down a couple of baskets in the second quarter. Riley Jones and Abigayle Jones each scored two in the period.

The Tigers, who led 51-4 at the break, were paced by senior Erika Flores in the half with nine points, followed by Harter’s eight points.

The second half would start with a running clock but neither team would let up the intensity.

Both teams went to the bench in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Riley Jones led Banner County with four points, and Abigayle Jones pitched in two.

Bayard 73, Banner County 7

Bayard 33 18 10 12 — 73

Banner County 0 4 1 2 — 7

Bayard (73)

Scarlett Norman 10, Kierra Miller 10, Erika Flores 9, Dani Harter 8, Joslyn Hopkins, 8, Shelbie McKibbin 8, Leah Nesbitt 7, Danika Hassel 6, Jordyn Neiger 5, Cambree Schmaltz 2, Jenna Flores 1

Banner County (7)

Riley Jones 4, Abigayle Jones 2, Amanda Montelongo 1