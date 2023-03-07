BAYARD — Kierra Miller will be a busy student-athlete when she heads to college next fall.

The Bayard senior plans to continue in both volleyball and track at Dakota State University, a NAIA school in Madison, South Dakota.

Miller made the commitment to the school official last week. She said it was an easy decision after visiting and seeing how she fit into the college and the town.

“I felt really safe in the town and the people were super warm and welcoming,” Miller said. “It just felt like the right place for me.”

The three-sport athlete was also looking at Western Nebraska Community College, Eastern Wyoming College and Cumberland University in Tennessee. But the opportunity to do two of her favorite sports in college was just too welcoming not to pass up.

“Volleyball has been my first love ever since I could touch a ball, and track is where I get my competitive juices going,” Miller said. “I just love those sports with a deep passion and I chose both of them because of it.

"I do enjoy basketball, but I didn’t want to play it at the next level. So it was easy to say it was going to be volleyball and track.”

The Bayard volleyball team had an unbelievable season this season, finishing 31-2 and qualifying for the state tournament. Miller enjoyed all four years of playing volleyball at Bayard.

“All four years were super fun and thrilling,” she said. “The fourth year was definitely my favorite just because of going to state, winning both of our conferences, it just proved that all the hard work paid off.”

Miller finished the season with 53 aces, 261 digs and 706 set assists.

At Dakota State, “I want to be a contributing member on both the volleyball and track team,” Miller said. “I want to be scoring points in track and I want to be playing as many rotations as I can in volleyball, hopefully three or six rotations defensively.”

Miller is looking forward to her final track season at Bayard.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get to do it my freshman year (because of COVID), but I loved it my sophomore year,” she said. “Last year I had a little bit of a struggle, but I still loved it all the same, and I am hoping for a good season again this year.”

“I want to go to state in two or more events,” Miller said. “The past two years I went in one event each, and I want to go in two this year.”

A year ago, Miller went to state in the 1,600 and finished 22nd in Class C with 6 minutes, 4.43 seconds time. Her sophomore year, she went to state in the 3,200 and finished 15th in 12:56.12.

Her personal bests in the events came during her sophomore year. That included a 12:40.12 in the 3,200 at the district meet, and a 5:52.92 in the 1,600 during the Best in the West Classic. She also had a personal best in the 800 that year at 2:40.63.

Miller is excited at the opportunity to compete at the next level.

“It will be bittersweet for sure (not wearing black and orange), but I have been told I look good in blue. Better than blue than orange,” she said. “I don’t think anybody is really ready for that (moving away), but I am excited to get some distance and kind of spread my wings. It will be like home but away from home.”

“I think me staying here all 12 years shows how the school is good and how your experience will be good and it is not something that you want to leave,” she said. “Athletically and academically and all my activities, will be positive. There were a lot of good friendships built, lots of great connections with adults; it will just be positive to look back on.”

Miller plans to major in integrated biology and wants to be an orthopedist.

“I am just grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I want to thank everyone for always being there for me and my coaches for developing me.”