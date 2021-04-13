Bearcat boys, girls earn wins over Blazers

An early second period goal lifted the Scottsbluff boys to a 1-0 win over Torrington on Tuesday at Landers Soccer Complex.

The Blazers gave the Bearcats all they could handle in a physical game on a cold, breezy day, Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said.

“We had to grind that one out on Torrington,” he said. “With their discipline in the back and their physical play, we had a hard time breaking them down and creating a lot of opportunities.”

To his team’s credit, Rock said they never gave up.

“They kept fighting, they kept playing,” he said. “They got it done. They were physical. They let us know they were there and we had to match that. I didn’t think we were doing that great in the first half. We did it better in the second half.”

Rock praised the Blazers, especially on the defensive end.

“We’re having (problems against) disciplined defense,” he said. “We have a hard time breaking it down and we have to continue to get better.”

Going into the game, the Bearcats had a busy weekend where they flashed their potential on offense.