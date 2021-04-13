Bearcat boys, girls earn wins over Blazers

An early second period goal lifted the Scottsbluff boys to a 1-0 win over Torrington on Tuesday at Landers Soccer Complex.
The Blazers gave the Bearcats all they could handle in a physical game on a cold, breezy day, Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said.
“We had to grind that one out on Torrington,” he said. “With their discipline in the back and their physical play, we had a hard time breaking them down and creating a lot of opportunities.”
To his team’s credit, Rock said they never gave up.
“They kept fighting, they kept playing,” he said. “They got it done. They were physical. They let us know they were there and we had to match that. I didn’t think we were doing that great in the first half. We did it better in the second half.”
Rock praised the Blazers, especially on the defensive end.
“We’re having (problems against) disciplined defense,” he said. “We have a hard time breaking it down and we have to continue to get better.”
Going into the game, the Bearcats had a busy weekend where they flashed their potential on offense.
“We had a great weekend. We scored eight goals, two games and so we felt good about that,” Rock said. “I just had a feeling that this was going to be kind of a grinding game against Torrington. They’re well coached and they play a really disciplined defense. It was tough to break them down, and so we just have to continue to try to be creative.”
Rock said the busy weekend did have his team a little fatigued.
“Anytime you have to play three soccer games in 72 hours, it’s a lot to ask. It’s a factor when you have to play that much, so they played well,” he said.
The Bearcats improved to 6-3 on the season with the win.
The Scottsbluff boys are back in action on Tuesday, April 20 when they travel to Douglas, Wyoming.
Scottsbluff girls earn 12-1 win over Torrington (SUBHEAD)
TORRINGTON — The Scottsbluff girls converted two-thirds of their shots on goal to take a 12-1 win over Torrington.
Emma Foote and Kate Larson both recorded hat tricks in the win.
Larson kicked off the scoring just 1:58 into the game. Foote would score two of her three goals in less than two minutes one coming at 3:57 and the other at 5:33.
Torrington’s only goal came with 9:05 gone in the second.
The Scottsbluff girls are back in action on Tuesday, April 20 when they travel to Douglas, Wyoming.