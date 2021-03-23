Bearcat boys soccer team runs past Newcastle

“We’ve got a lot of guys who need a lot of experience, so it was good to get them some time,” Rock said. “That’s a positive. They’re getting reps and we’re fighting. In both games, they got good reps. The JV is gonna get some time as well. Those are good things that we can build on, and we’re just going to continue to build.”

“One thing we really wanted to work on after Gering was finishing,” he said. “We felt like we left a lot of goals on the field. Today, I thought we were much better finishing. We were much more clinical in front of goals. At one point I think we strung together 30 or 35 passes together in a row We’re moving the ball really well, so those are all things that we’ll build on. It’s been two years since we’re out here together. Just being able to play together and play against a different opponent besides ourselves helps.”