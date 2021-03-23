Bearcat boys soccer team runs past Newcastle

Francisco Morales and Aaron Schaff combined for half of Scottsbluff’s goals as they claimed a 10-0 win over Newcastle, Wyoming, on Tuesday at Landers Soccer Complex.
Morales had a hat trick including his team’s first goal at 9:10 into the game. Less than a minute later Schaff scored on an assist from Morales.
Scottsbluff boys coach Nate Rock said his team played a great match against Newcastle.
“They played well,” he said. “We’re about performance goals. They try to hit certain steps as we go and they got them out of the way quickly. We were happy with the result. We make sure that we’re always playing at a high level, no matter who we’re playing. I’m proud of the way they played. There’ll be there’ll be different opponents who will give us games that we won’t have it that easy, but we played well,”
Kade Huck fed Morales for his second goal of the game at the 11:47 mark. Huck would score a goal of his own 13:01.
Lincoln Frank, Karim Castillo Leos, Kellon Harris and Braden Anderson each scored a goal in the win.
The Bearcats played well on the defensive side of the ball allowing just two shots on goal.
Winning by a large margin allowed Scottsbluff to give more players some time on the pitch.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who need a lot of experience, so it was good to get them some time,” Rock said. “That’s a positive. They’re getting reps and we’re fighting. In both games, they got good reps. The JV is gonna get some time as well. Those are good things that we can build on, and we’re just going to continue to build.”
Rock said his team was also able to work on some things that his team needed to clean up.
“One thing we really wanted to work on after Gering was finishing,” he said. “We felt like we left a lot of goals on the field. Today, I thought we were much better finishing. We were much more clinical in front of goals. At one point I think we strung together 30 or 35 passes together in a row We’re moving the ball really well, so those are all things that we’ll build on. It’s been two years since we’re out here together. Just being able to play together and play against a different opponent besides ourselves helps.”
Scottsbluff is back in action on Thursday when they host Buffalo. Game time is set for 3 p.m.