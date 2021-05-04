 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bearcat girls advance to district final after 2-0 loss to Lexington
0 comments
alert top story

Bearcat girls advance to district final after 2-0 loss to Lexington

{{featured_button_text}}
Bearcat girls advance to district final after 2-0 loss to Lexington

Scottsbluff's Emma Foote looks for an open teammate near the goal during the Bearcats' Class B-8 Subdistrict final match on Tuesday, May 4 in Scottsbluff.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Lexington girls scored a goal in each half to take a 2-0 win over Scottsbluff in the Class B-8 Subdistrict final on Tuesday.

The win avenged a 3-1 loss to the Bearcats at the beginning of the season.

Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said his team played a little flat in the first half.

“In the second half, we switched some things up. You know, soccer can be a cruel game,” he said. “I feel like we had the better run of play, I mean, the scoreboard doesn’t show it but we had more shots and more possession. Soccer is like that. I liked the way we finished with all the shots were getting in the second half. Give their keeper credit, she made some good saves and their defense put us into some bad positions. We couldn’t we couldn’t get the shots. They did a really good job with that. Unfortunately, we had a breakdown on defense in the first half.”

Larson said the Lexington squad is making a name for itself with its tough play.

Mitchell boys, Bayard girls claim WTC track and field titles

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re kind of developing a rivalry with these guys, and they’re great,” he said. “They’re a very good team. They’ve come a long way in the last couple years. Their players are buying into what they’re doing. It stings a little bit because we hate losing. Hats off to them, and, hopefully, they do well in their district finals.”

Despite the loss, Scottsbluff’s season isn’t over yet.

“We’re going to play Saturday (in the district finals),” Larson said. “Luckily, this doesn’t end our season, so we’re not down and out. We just have to refocus.”

If the Bearcats can keep their spot in wildcard standings, they will likely host the district final on Saturday.

“Hopefully, the numbers play out right,” he said. “Hopefully, we can host. I was running some numbers myself. I’m not the NSAA, but I was trying to get as close as I could. Hopefully, we can host a game Saturday.”

Gering girls season ends with loss to Lexington

The Bearcats upcoming opponent has yet to be determined. The NSAA will release the game sites and opponents in the next few days.

Star-Herald Sports Editor Jeff Van Patten visited with Hemingford Track and Field Coach Josh Dean about the season and coaching.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News