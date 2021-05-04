Bearcat girls advance to district final after 2-0 loss to Lexington

“In the second half, we switched some things up. You know, soccer can be a cruel game,” he said. “I feel like we had the better run of play, I mean, the scoreboard doesn’t show it but we had more shots and more possession. Soccer is like that. I liked the way we finished with all the shots were getting in the second half. Give their keeper credit, she made some good saves and their defense put us into some bad positions. We couldn’t we couldn’t get the shots. They did a really good job with that. Unfortunately, we had a breakdown on defense in the first half.”