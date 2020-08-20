Bearcat softball team set for season opener

The Dan Fox softball era kicks off Friday when Scottsbluff travels to Lexington for a single game before taking part in the Lexington invite on Saturday.
Fox, who help guide the Torrington Twisters fastpitch teams to a Nebraska state title and a berth in the national tournament, said the team is ready to get things started.
“We are ready to go,” Fox, who took over the program this summer, said. “They are done practicing right now; they want to play. We are excited about that.”
Scottsbluff opens Friday against Lexington and then will face Adams Central on Saturday in the Lexington Invite.
What Fox likes is the talent the team returns. The Bearcats graduated a few key players, including four-year starter Taylor Klein, but the team is loaded with eight players that saw considerable time on varsity a year ago.
“I think we are going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Fox said. “I think there is a lot of talent from the freshmen all the way to the seniors, and we have good experience with the older kids. So, I think we will surprise a lot of people when we come out to play.”
The Bearcats with all the returners are still young with just three seniors on the team. Two saw plenty of action the past three seasons in pitcher Kymber Shallenberger and infielder Maddie Johnston. The other senior is a transfer from Torrington, Wyoming, in Avery Fox. Avery will play for her dad this season and is a pitcher and infielder.
Fox is really impressed with the way Shallenberger has been pitching the past two weeks.
“I am pretty impressed how Kymber has pitched. I got to work with her the last few weeks and fixed some things with her,” he said. “She is throwing really good right now. I have experience with other pitchers with Avery and Keela. I think the pitching will help us actually. I know at times [in the past] it has been a problem for us, but I think this year it will be a weapon for us.”
After the seniors, the Bearcats are loaded with talent, according to Fox.
“I do have a lot of young people,” Coach Fox said. “We have a couple freshmen with Tatum and Marly, the sister to Brady [Laucomer]. They are fast and they have strong arms. Then you have Spady [Taryn], who is a sophomore, who is really good in the outfield and I think she will surprise a lot of people. Our juniors are very experienced. We have Sasha to Brady to Mariyah to Jones. We have a lot of experience there and I am probably leaving off a couple others, so we are pretty excited about our junior class and just the whole team overall.’
The junior class is loaded with talent, led by Brady Laucomer, who has been a mainstay at shortstop the past two years, including earning the Star-Herald Softball Player of the Year as a freshman.
Other juniors returning is 2-year starter Mariyah Avila, who was a key outfielder the past two years, but will see time at third base this year.
Other key juniors that saw plenty of action the past years include Alex Jones as an infielder and outfielder, Keela Peters as a pitcher, Reagan Churchill as a catcher, Sasha Paez as a first baseman, and Angelica Anaya.
The team has younger players that will be ready to step in as well, including three sophomores and two freshmen. The sophomores include Taryn Spady, Arianna Canseco, and Aubrey Barrett. The two freshmen that are on varsity include Marly Laucomer and Tatum Heinerman.
With all the talent, Fox is excited about the season and opposing coaches and players know what kind of teams he puts together, aggressive teams.
“Talking to the girls, I am not going to give out all my secrets right now, but people know who I am with my past with the Twisters,” Coach Fox said. “They just know we will be very competitive. We are going to be aggressive on the base path. We are going to be aggressive defensively and offensively. We don’t worry about anybody else but us. That is what we do, we take care of us.”
After this weekend, the Bearcats will travel to face Gering on Thursday before hosting Chase County on Aug. 29.
Fox has high expectations for this Bearcat team.
“My expectations are always high,” he said. “I have high expectations and even coming as a first-year coach, I have high expectations. We should do well if we play ball and do what we need to do. I think a lot of good things can happen this year for us.”
Fox said this team has handled all the pandemic regulations well and it is because they just want to play ball.
“It is hard, but the girls have done a good job,” he said. “The kids just want to play ball; that is what they really want to do. They will do anything. If they have to wear a mask, they will wear a mask. If they have to wear a body suit, I guess they will wear a body suit. They just want to play ball and it is in their blood.”
