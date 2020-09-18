 Skip to main content
Bearcats blank Custer, SD
  Updated
Scottsbluff's Alex Galindo runs the ball against Custer, South Dakota on Friday, Sept. 18 at Bearcat Stadium.

 DAVE BRUNZ/Star-Herald

The Scottsbluff football team used a 21-point second quarter and a strong ground game en route to shutting out Custer, South Dakota, 35-0, on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win gives Scottsbluff its first win of the season, unofficially improving the Bearcats to 1-3. Although Scottsbluff has played four games this season, its first loss to Class A Columbus and Friday night’s win over Custer are not recognized by the NSAA as both games were fill-ins for cancellations against Fort Morgan, Colorado and Sterling, CO., which moved their seasons to the Spring of 2021.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall felt that although the score didn’t reflect it, the Bearcats had to execute properly and do the little things to come out on top.

“We were a team that didn’t have a lot of big plays tonight,” he said. “We had to grind out first downs, keep the ball alive and do those things to help you win a game like this and I think we did that tonight. I think we took a step forward tonight as a team.

Stay with the Star-Herald for more on this story.

