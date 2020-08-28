Bearcats fall to Columbus in season opener

COLUMBUS — The Scottsbluff football team found itself in unfamiliar territory after falling 13-0 to Class A Columbus in the opening game of the 2020 season in what turned out to be a defensive struggle Friday night in Columbus.
Head coach Jud Hall said Columbus was able to capitalize on Scottsbluff’s first-half miscues and take advantage of the opportunities early on in the contest.
“The keys to the game were going to be focus and discipline and limiting turnovers and limiting penalties and I think we had those in crucial times tonight,” he said. “In bad situations for us that put us behind the sticks offensively. And then allowed them to pick up a first down here, or have an extra chance at a field goal right before halftime to get that other three points on the board. So, we just had penalties at not great times for our team. But we’ll find out what we’re made of. We’ll come back and get back to work on Monday and be ready to go next week.”
The Discoverers struck first in the contest when the Scottsbluff defense forced a 24-yard field goal by senior Garrett Esch at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter to give Columbus a 3-0 lead.
Scottsbluff had a couple of missed opportunities in the first half, including a turnover on the 1-yard line giving Columbus the ball back and hold the Bearcats out of the end zone.
Columbus struck again at the 4:47 mark of the second quarter when starting quarterback CJ Fleeman found Trey Kobza from 51 yards out for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Discoverers a 10-0 advantage late in the half. After giving the ball back late in the frame, Columbus took advantage of one of only four Scottsbluff penalties with another field goal by Esch, this time from 30 yards out and just two ticks left on the clock to give the home team a 13-0 lead at the half.
Hall said not getting into the end zone in the first quarter before the turnover was a turning point in the game.
“It hurts you when you have those,” he added. “You get down to the 5 yard line and it’s going to be first down. I like our chances to punch it in there and we go up 7-3 and then it’s a completely different game.”
The Bearcats put together a formidable drive to start the third quarter, but stalled when the 34-yard field goal attempt bounced off the upright to keep Scottsbluff off the board. Columbus also missed a field goal with 3:47 to play in the game.
Hall said the loss will be a learning experience and building block for the Bearcats heading into next week’s match up with Class B power Hastings at Bearcat Stadium.
“We definitely have things to work on. This is the first time our team has had to come back and practice after a loss in two years,” he said. “The last couple of years we’ve lost and then we move right into basketball and wrestling. So we’ll challenge our guys in our postgame huddle there to find out what kind of heart we have, what kind of toughness we have to come back and practice after a loss. In my experience in the past, you make a lot of your progress, a lot of your gains in practice when you come back after a loss, especially between weeks one and two. So we’ve got a couple of things in our favor going from week one to week two, so we’ll see what kind of focus we have after the loss.”
Fleeman finished the night going 5-for-7 for 105 yards and a touchdown before going down with an injury in the first half for the Discoverers. In addition, Columbus finished with 40 rushing yards for a total of 215 total yards in the contest. They had 46 plays from scrimmage with 40 rushing attempts and six pass completions, 11 first downs and no turnovers in the win.
Scottsbluff senior Brett Hill finished the night going 5-for-10 through the air for 25 yards, while Josiah Mobley added a 21-yard completion to Jayce Wilkinson on a fake punt. Alex Galindo led all rushers with nine carries for 44 yards, while Hill racked up 40 yards on 13 carries. Jackson Ostdiek finished the night with nine carries for 29 yards. Scottsbluff also had 46 plays from scrimmage piling up 144 yards on 40 rushing attempts and 48 yards passing on six attempts for 192 yards total.
The Bearcats will try to bounce back on Friday night when it hosts Hastings at Bearcat Stadium.
COLUMBUS 13, SCOTTSBLUFF 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
C — Garrett Esch 24 field goal.
Second Quarter
C — CJ Fleeman 51 pass to Trey Kobza (Esch kick).
C — Esch 30 field goal.