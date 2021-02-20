Bearcats topple Elkhorn in B-6 district final

The win Saturday was a typical Scottsbluff game where they played Bear Track where they like to run and pressure the other team. It worked for the most part. Elkhorn only led once in the contest at 20-18, but that was when Payton Burda and Anna Kelley each hit treys and Mariyah Avila canned a deuce to go back up 26-20.

“They have been just unbelievably tough,” Bollish said. “That is what we had on the board today; “toughness is hard to teach, toughness is hard to be, and toughness is hard to beat.” So, I think if you look at this team in general, they are just that. They are tough mentally, physically, they are grinders, and all those little things they do throughout the season and off season has paid off for them. We are just super lucky and blessed that we get to work with this group of kids and what a ride they have taken me and the staff on. We are just fortunate that we get to be a part of their journey. I couldn’t be prouder of them. Now we have to get back to work and try to get better from now until the tournament.”