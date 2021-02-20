Bearcats topple Elkhorn in B-6 district final

The Scottsbluff girl’s basketball team will be making a return trip to the state tournament after a workmanlike performance against Elkhorn in the Class B-6 district finals in claiming a 49-37 win Saturday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.
It will be the Bearcats second straight trip to state after last season the girls won their first ever state game, beating Bennington 57-47.
The return to state is something special for the seniors as well as the underclassman.
Senior Emma Foote, who hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, said this means a lot for the seniors and the team to make return trips to state.
“It means a lot. I am so excited because of all the hard work we put in during this off season and summer is finally paying off,” she said. “I am so excited to go. I think we can play with anybody.”
Senior Izzy Wright, who along with her triplet sister Cali are fierce defensive players, said it thrilling to be making a return trip to state.
“It means a lot because after going last year, our whole focus this year is going back and that is what we have been focusing on all season,” Wright said. “We have a lot of growing from last year because our two leading scorers left, so we all had to fill positions that we necessarily weren’t used to. I think we just grew a lot and got a lot closer to each other”
The win Saturday was a typical Scottsbluff game where they played Bear Track where they like to run and pressure the other team. It worked for the most part. Elkhorn only led once in the contest at 20-18, but that was when Payton Burda and Anna Kelley each hit treys and Mariyah Avila canned a deuce to go back up 26-20.
“I thought we played really well,” Foote said. “Our game plan we call the Bear Track and try to run people out of the gym. I think we did well with that. That is how we won. That was our game plan.”
Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said this year’s team is unbelievably tough.
“They have been just unbelievably tough,” Bollish said. “That is what we had on the board today; “toughness is hard to teach, toughness is hard to be, and toughness is hard to beat.” So, I think if you look at this team in general, they are just that. They are tough mentally, physically, they are grinders, and all those little things they do throughout the season and off season has paid off for them. We are just super lucky and blessed that we get to work with this group of kids and what a ride they have taken me and the staff on. We are just fortunate that we get to be a part of their journey. I couldn’t be prouder of them. Now we have to get back to work and try to get better from now until the tournament.”
All season long, Scottsbluff has showed they can compete with the some of the best in Nebraska and Wyoming, including beating South Sioux City, a team that lost in the B-1 district finals Saturday 78-39 to Norris.
“Playing those Wyoming schools and North Platte a couple times and those Class A schools definitely helped us in the end,” Foote said. “There are not a lot of other Class B teams playing those type of schedules.”
The game started just like Scottsbluff wanted as a Bear Track meet. Foote started things with a trey and then Sabrina Harsh had a field goal for a 5-0 lead. Avila and Foote followed with back-to-back 3-pointers for an 11-1 lead and the Bearcats were off to the races.
Elkhorn, however, came back as Haley Debuse and Lexi Knott each hit 3-pointers to end the first quarter with Scottsbluff up 14-11.
Elkhorn built off those two first-quarter-ending treys and tied the game at 14. The teams were tied at 16 and 18 before Elkhorn took their first and only lead of the night at 20-18 on two free throws by Jaisa Hoffart.
Scottsbluff closed out the half on a 10-4 run to lead 28-24 at the break.
The third quarter proved to be a defensive battle. Scottsbluff held Elhorn to just three points in the third. Scottsbluff held a 32-27 lead until Harsh nailed back-to-back buckets at the end of the quarter to give Scottsbluff the 36-27 lead.
The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff go up by 11 on another Harsh bucket. Elkhorn battled back as Debuse made an old-fashioned 3-point play and then Elkhorn hit another bucket to cut the lead to six, 38-32 with five minutes to play. Moments later, Tia Murray nailed a 3-pointers with under three minutes to play.
That was when Scottsbluff started to go into their patented delay game and it worked to perfection as the Bearcats outscored Elkhorn 9-2 in the final 2:30 as Avila had five points while Harsh had four points to help them to the win.
Elkhorn had three seniors on the squad and two of the seniors led the team in scoring. Murray finished with 15 points while Dubuse has nine points. The other senior, Jaisa Hoffart, finished with six points.
Scottsbluff had six seniors and a host of underclassmen with all six seniors – Foote, Izzy and Cali Wright, Jamisyn Howard, Quincey Johnston, and Avery Fox נall saw action. Sophomore Sabrina Harsh led the team with 15 points, while Foote and Avila, a junior, finished with 12 points.
WNCC will now be off for over a week as they wait until the pairings for the state tournament are released next week Saturday. The state tournament begins Tuesday, March 2 in Lincoln. Other teams that made the state tournament included Norris, Elkhorn North, Crete, Omaha Skutt, Bennington, Omaha Gross Catholic, and York.
Bollish believes this team can do great things down at state.
“We expect to go down and be as competitive as possible,” he said. “Elkhorn played everybody that is in those top seeds to a couple of points. We played an unbelievably tough Class A schedule. We have gone down there before. We go down there and upset Bennington and lose to the runner-up Beatrice last year. We got experience with state championship teams and I think this team is ready to take the next step. We are going to just chase and work as hard as we can every single night.”
Foote and Wright said they are ready for state. Scottsbluff has been to state six times, making state in 2006, 2011, 2015, 2016, and 2020
“I think we will stick to who we are and that is running the floor and try to get points in the paint and transition,” she said. “I don’t think we will go away from that. We are going to just play our game when we get to Lincoln and see how fat it takes us.”
Wright said that the experience they gained last year at state will help them this year.
“I think it will help knowing the arena and the kind of pressure that goes with it,” Wright said. “I think it will be like we have been there before and we can do it again. We just want to prove to these teams that we are the real deal and we are supposed to be down there.”
Elkhorn 11 13 3 10 נ37
Scottsbluff 14 14 8 13 – 49
ELKHORN
Jaisa Hoffart 6, Lauren Buddecke 3, Haley DeBuse 9, Anna Janvrin 2, Ella Dalton 1, Lexi Knott 3, Tia Murray 15.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 12, Paige Horne 2, Anna Kelley 3, Sabrina Harsh 15, Emma Foote 12, Payton Burda 5.