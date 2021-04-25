After moving up the Best in the West Track and Field Invitational to Monday, April 25, Scottsbluff High School Activities Director released the field of 52 area athletes from western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
Just In
Best in the West field of participants released
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mitchell boys golf team claimed its second invite title of the season with its first-place finish at the Bridgeport Invite on Friday.
- Updated
The Morrill golf team won its own invitational at Rolling Greens Golf Course with a team score of 386, led by Brody Brown's first place finish.
- Updated
Every Gering tennis player medaled as they took second at the Scottsbluff Invitational on Saturday.
- Updated
The Scottsbluff and Girls tennis teams picked up dual wins over Alliance in less than ideal tennis weather.
- Updated
The WNCC women's basketball team won 79-70 over Iowa Western to advance to the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.
- Updated
A late bucket by Ky Buell lifted the WNCC women to a 63-60 win over No. 1-seeded Jones College in the NJCAA National Tournament on Tuesday.
- Updated
Mooney says he talks with Husker coaches daily — “It’s like a father-son relationship" — as he gears up for a return visit to Lincoln.
- Updated
The North Platte girls and boys soccer teams picked up wins over Gering on Tuesday.
- Updated
Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini left Youngstown State in early 2020, but on Tuesday that program was punished by the NCAA for a recruiting violation Pelini committed while he was there.
Husker volleyball notes: Texas overcomes crowd disadvantage; NU had four positive antigen tests before match
- Updated
OMAHA — The Texas volleyball team knew the crowd at CHI Health Center Omaha wouldn’t be on its side during an NCAA Tournament match against Nebraska on Monday, but the Longhorns didn’t mind much.