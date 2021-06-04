Big 8th inning gives Pioneers win over Big Sticks

While the pitching staff was throwing well, the offense struggled early on as they scored just one run in the first seven innings. The sixth is win the hits became contagious. Garcia said that was the key.

“Hitting is contagious; that is what they say,” Garcia said. “The last couple days we have been swinging the bats really well and tonight we came out a little flat. It was nothing to be worried about. We came and got it done. We battled and battled, and I couldn’t be prouder of the guys for fighting and staying in the game even when we were down. We haven’t been down too much, but when we are down, just staying with each other and getting the job done when we needed to.”

Neither team scored in the first three inning even though both teams had runners on base. It wasn’t until the fourth when the Pioneers broke the goose-egg on the scoreboard with a run on two hits. Tyler Gerety led off with a single and scored on a single by JT Waldon for the 1-0 lead.

Badlands came right back to tie the game at 1-1. The Big Sticks then took a 2-1 lead with a run in the seventh as Carson Landmark singled in Marcus Hughes with a 2-out hit.