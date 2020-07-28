Big sixth, seventh inning propel Alliance past WESTCO 6-2

Alliance’s Mario Garza came up big in the top of the sixth inning to give his team the 6-2 win over the WESTCO Zephyrs on Tuesday.
Alliance held a 1-0 lead through five innings before Garza drove in Brantz Halouska and Joel Baker to increase the 3-0 lead and igniting the team’s offense.
In the bottom of the sixth, WESTCO’s Tate Carson scored on a pass ball to cut the lead to 3-1.
Alliance’s offense kept rolling in the seventh inning. EJ Gomez doubled to center field. Gomez drove in Kellen Muhr and JJ Garza for the 5-1 lead.
WESTCO’s KJ Hartline hit a grounder to score Jerod Balthazor to cut the lead to 6-2.
Chance Crowe started the game on the mound for Alliance pitching four innings striking out two batters and giving up three hits. Gomez pitched 1.2 relief innings striking out one and allowing on hit and four walks.
Collin Schrawyer closed the game on the mound for Alliance pitched 1.1 innings striking out one and allowing one hit.
Gomez had three hits in four at bats with two RBIs and scored one run. Mario Garza also had two RBIs on 1-for-1 batting.
JJ Garza and Schrawyer each went 2-for-4 for Alliance. Baker was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
WESTCO’s Porter Robbins started the game for the Zephyrs. Robbins pitched 6.2 innings striking out two Alliance batters.
Carson led WESTCO offensively getting two hits in four at bats and one run scored.
Balthazor, Creighton Dike and Dario Rodriguez each got a hit for WESTCO.
