The Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied in the late innings but fell short in their 7-3 loss to the Bandlands Big Sticks on Tuesday.
Badlands jumped on top 5-0 after putting up four runs in the second and one in the third.
After a two-run seventh inning by the Big Sticks, the Pioneers bats came to life. Gabe Togia knocked in Spencer Marenco on a fielder’s choice to cut the Bandlands lead to 7-1.
The Pioneers scored another two in the ninth to make the score 7-3.
Pioneers coach Ryan Sires said his team has struggled offensively early all season.
“Our pitching staff has been phenomenal the last couple of days,” he said. “Our hitters have to pick them up. We have to do a better job early of trying to scratch runs across. It’s been the same story all summer — scoring early and scoring often.”
Reagan Haas was the first pitcher to toe the rubber for the Pioneers. Haas struck out four batters in five innings of work. In two innings in relief, Ryan Flippo struck out one batter and hometown hero Paul Panduro struck out two in one inning on the mound.
Sam Hillyer closed out the game on the mound for Western Nebraska fanning two Big Sticks batters.
Offensively, Josh Davis paced the Pioneers with two hits in five at-bats with an RBI. Togia picked up an RBI on 1-for-4 hitting.
Sires said he would like his team to show more energy early on.
“I think, for us right now, is having a little better energy. Whether you’re in the game or not, just bringing energy. The more energy we bring the more locked in we are and the easier it is to play. It’s a lot more fun that way,” he said.
Sires said those early innings are the key to his team picking up wins.
“For us early, we weren’t getting guys on base. We’re getting two outs and then we’re getting hits. It’s tough to score that way,” he said. “We’ve got to try to get a leadoff guy on and find a way to get them over to second. We have to come up some timely hits.
“We just got to get on base early and really just try to drive those guys in. If you get on early it puts pressure on the defense to make plays. You saw it tonight. They made four or five errors. We were just too far behind to capitalize.”
The Pioneers face Badlands again tonight at 6:35 at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. Western Nebraska closes out their series with the Big Sticks on Thursday, before hosting Hastings over the weekend.
