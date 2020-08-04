Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SCOTTS BLUFF... KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN MORRILL...BANNER...FAR SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN AND EAST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM MDT... AT 1212 AM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HUBBARD HILL TO 6 MILES NORTH OF BURNS. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... KIMBALL, PINE BLUFFS, ALBIN, OLIVER CAMPGROUND, WILDCAT HILLS STATE RECREATION AREA, OLIVER RESERVOIR, KIMBALL AIRPORT, HARRISBURG, WILDCAT HILLS CAMPGROUND, REDINGTON AND BUSHNELL. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 397 AND 402. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 28. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&